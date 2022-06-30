Citroën unveils all-electric ë-C4 X

Using a similar fastback formula as the C5 X that launched earlier this year, the Citroën ë-C4 X will arrive on UK roads in 2023, with a 136hp electric powertrain that can travel over 200 miles from full charge.

Sitting somewhere between a conventional car and a crossover/SUV vehicle, this new model is essentially a fastback saloon version of the Citroën ë-C4 crossover. The ë-C4 and the new ë-C4 X share the same front end styling, and have the same cabin length, but this fastback model has a sloping roofline leading to a larger rear overhang.

More rear overhang means that the ë-C4 X has more boot space – 130 litres more to be exact, 510 litres of boot space in total. There is also an extra 39 litres of storage space in cubbies dotted throughout the cabin.

The car’s rear end features a few design revisions, with arrow-head tail lights sitting below a small ducktail spoiler.

Getting behind the wheel, the car’s interior is the same as the ë-C4 crossover, apart from the slightly lower roofline in the rear. To make up for the reduction in rear headspace, the seats in the back have been reclined by more than 25 degrees.

The dashboard has the same layout and fixtures, including a ten-inch infotainment screen in the centre of the dash, which sits next to a digital instrument cluster positioned behind the steering wheel.

While this infotainment touchscreen is the same, the software it uses is more advanced than what you would find in the regular ë-C4. First unveiled with the launch of the C5 X, this infotainment system has a digital assistant feature that allows you to control some of the car’s functions with voice commands. The cabin is equipped with four USB sockets for device charging, two in the front and two in the rear.

Citroën’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats, which are designed with more padding and lumbar support for ‘optimal driving comfort’, come as standard.

Like its crossover sibling, the Citroën ë-C4 X is powered by a 50kWh battery mated to a 136hp electric motor – the promised battery range being 223 miles from full charge. Citroën says that it will also be manufacturing petrol and diesel versions, but only the all-electric version will be heading to the UK.

The fastback can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in just under ten seconds, and its top speed is capped at 93mph. Three driving modes are available – ‘Eco’, ‘Normal’ and ‘Sport’ – activated by a mode selector on the centre console. Eco mode prioritises efficiency, Sport mode increases performance output, and Normal mode balances the two.

Citroën has not released any pricing or detailed specification information as of yet – this will be released closer to the car becoming available to order early next year.

On sale since 2021, the Citroën ë-C4 crossover is currently priced at £29,995, praised by the motoring media for its interior quality and 100kW charging ability. With a current Expert Rating of 71%, it is a long way behind the best medium EVs like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.