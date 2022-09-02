fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Model update

Citroën updates Ami range with ‘Tonic’ trim

Citroën has introduced a new range-topping trim to its Ami quadricycle line-up, featuring a unique yellow and khaki colour scheme

Sean Rees

Citroën has introduced a new range-topping trim to its Ami quadricycle range, featuring a unique yellow and khaki colour scheme.

Called the ‘Tonic’, this trim has replaced the former range-topping ‘Vibe’ trim before the Ami has even arrived on UK roads, but Citroën says it will still honour existing UK pre-orders of the Ami ‘Vibe’.

The Ami ‘Tonic’ features black headlight surrounds and roof rails, which the brand says are “decorative” rather than functional. To contrast its pale blue bodywork, this trim comes with yellow and khaki accents on its front fascia and doors.

The yellow theme continues inside, featuring on the door handles, and bag hook. Yellow directional arrows point to the door handles and window controls. The dashboard bins and interior door surrounds also feature khaki accents too.

And to remind customers that the Ami is all-electric, the ‘Tonic’ features “+” and “-“ interior stickers on the A-pillars either side of the windscreen.

That sums up this top-spec trim, which is priced at under £9k – there are no layout or performance changes to speak of. Like the standard Ami model, the ‘Tonic’ can travel at up to 28mph, powered by a 5.5kWh battery that can be fully charged in three hours and produces a quoted electric range of 46 miles.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Volkswagen ID.5

Citroën C5 Aircross

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved