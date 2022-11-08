Citroën ups electric range of C5 X and C5 Aircross

Citroën has rolled out a small update for its plug-in hybrid C5 X and C5 Aircross models that boosts their all-electric battery range.
Starting with the large C5 X liftback that launched this year, Citroën has increased the car’s battery capacity from 13kWh to 14kWh, which the brand says reduces emissions, and ups the plug-in hybrid’s electric-only range to 39 miles – five miles more than the car could muster at launch.
The C5 Aircross has also had its all-electric range increased to 41 miles on a single charge, which the manufacturer says lowers the car’s tax band. Citroën says that both models can be fully charged in less than two hours with a 7kW charger.
Please note that this is not an over-the-air update. These battery improvements are now available with new models – UK buyers already driving a C5 X or C5 Aircross will not be impacted by these changes.
The updated plug-in hybrid C5 X is now on sale for around £37k, while entry-level electrified versions of the C5 Aircross now priced at £36k.
The Citroën C5 X has been on sale since January, and has received a wide range of positive review scores from the UK motoring media – praised for its refined and spacious interior, as well as its attractive styling. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 74%.
The taller C5 Aircross has received similar commendations, highlighted for its well-built interior, as well as its quiet driving experience. The SUV currently holds an Expert Rating of 70%.
- Citroën C5 X (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating
- Citroën C5 Aircross (2018 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More Citroën news, ratings, reviews and features
Looking for a Citroën C5 X? The Car Expert’s partners can help
Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more
Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more