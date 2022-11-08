fbpx

Model update

Citroën ups electric range of C5 X and C5 Aircross

Citroën has rolled out a small update for its plug-in hybrid C5 X and C5 Aircross models that boosts their all-electric battery range

Sean Rees

Citroën has rolled out a small update for its plug-in hybrid C5 X and C5 Aircross models that boosts their all-electric battery range.

Starting with the large C5 X liftback that launched this year, Citroën has increased the car’s battery capacity from 13kWh to 14kWh, which the brand says reduces emissions, and ups the plug-in hybrid’s electric-only range to 39 miles – five miles more than the car could muster at launch.

The C5 Aircross has also had its all-electric range increased to 41 miles on a single charge, which the manufacturer says lowers the car’s tax band. Citroën says that both models can be fully charged in less than two hours with a 7kW charger.

Please note that this is not an over-the-air update. These battery improvements are now available with new models – UK buyers already driving a C5 X or C5 Aircross will not be impacted by these changes.

Citroën C5 X
Citroën C5 Aircross

The updated plug-in hybrid C5 X is now on sale for around £37k, while entry-level electrified versions of the C5 Aircross now priced at £36k.

The Citroën C5 X has been on sale since January, and has received a wide range of positive review scores from the UK motoring media – praised for its refined and spacious interior, as well as its attractive styling. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 74%.

The taller C5 Aircross has received similar commendations, highlighted for its well-built interior, as well as its quiet driving experience. The SUV currently holds an Expert Rating of 70%.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
