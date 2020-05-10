Classic Heritage Edition Elise is latest Lotus special edition

Lotus is paying tribute to its grand prix racing history through the introduction of four new limited-edition versions of its Elise sports car.
Four colour combinations are available with the Classic Heritage Edition cars – of which just 100 are going to be produced – with each harking back to an original livery used by the Team Lotus F1 racing team.
The first is a black-and-gold combination made famous by the Lotus 72D that Emerson Fittipaldi raced to win the 1972 Formula 1 championship. A red, white and gold version pays tribute to the Lotus 49B that Graham Hill took to the title in 1968, while a blue, red and silver car is inspired by the livery applied to the rather less-successful Lotus 81 of 1980, which was used by Nigel Mansell, Elio de Angelis and Mario Andretti.
Finally, a fourth colour combination of blue and white harks back to the design used on the Lotus 18 car of 1960, which was the first Lotus car to achieve a Formula 1 pole position and victory – thanks to some help from the late Sir Stirling Moss.
All cars are based on the Lotus Sport 220, but receive enhanced interior features and touches. Each gets a unique build plaque, too.
In addition, the Classic Heritage Edition cars get a DAB digital radio, air conditioning and cruise control, as well as forged alloy wheels and two-piece disc brakes – features which usually reside on the optional extras list for the Elise.
All four versions are priced at £46,250 which, though commanding a premium of £6,340 over the standard Elise Sport 220, theoretically represent a saving of £11,735 given the value of additional extras they includes. The cars are on sale now.