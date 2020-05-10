Lotus Elise Classic Heritage Edition Type 72 - large
Model update

Classic Heritage Edition Elise is latest Lotus special edition

Lotus unveils four colourful Classic Heritage Edition Elise models to pay tribute to the company's F1 racing heritage.

Jack Evans
- Advertisement -

Lotus is paying tribute to its grand prix racing history through the introduction of four new limited-edition versions of its Elise sports car.

Four colour combinations are available with the Classic Heritage Edition cars – of which just 100 are going to be produced – with each harking back to an original livery used by the Team Lotus F1 racing team.

The first is a black-and-gold combination made famous by the Lotus 72D that Emerson Fittipaldi raced to win the 1972 Formula 1 championship. A red, white and gold version pays tribute to the Lotus 49B that Graham Hill took to the title in 1968, while a blue, red and silver car is inspired by the livery applied to the rather less-successful Lotus 81 of 1980, which was used by Nigel Mansell, Elio de Angelis and Mario Andretti.

Finally, a fourth colour combination of blue and white harks back to the design used on the Lotus 18 car of 1960, which was the first Lotus car to achieve a Formula 1 pole position and victory – thanks to some help from the late Sir Stirling Moss.

  • Lotus Elise Classic Heritage Edition Type 72D
  • Lotus Elise Classic Heritage Edition Type 49B
  • Lotus Elise Classic Heritage Edition Type 81
  • Lotus Elise Classic Heritage Edition Type 18
  • JPS Lotus 72, 1972, Ronnie Petersen
    Lotus 72D (1972)
  • Gold Leaf Lotus 49, Monaco (Tobacco advertising in Formula One)
    Lotus 49B (1968)
  • Lotus 81 (1980)
  • Lotus 18 (1960)

All cars are based on the Lotus Sport 220, but receive enhanced interior features and touches. Each gets a unique build plaque, too.

In addition, the Classic Heritage Edition cars get a DAB digital radio, air conditioning and cruise control, as well as forged alloy wheels and two-piece disc brakes – features which usually reside on the optional extras list for the Elise.

All four versions are priced at £46,250 which, though commanding a premium of £6,340 over the standard Elise Sport 220, theoretically represent a saving of £11,735 given the value of additional extras they includes. The cars are on sale now.

The Car Expert Best of British horizontal banner
View comments0
- Advertisement -
Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.