Collectors’ edition Fiat 500 available to order

Fiat has announced that it is now selling a special ‘Collezione 1957’ edition of its 500 supermini for a limited time, which pays homage to the car’s heritage.

Limited to just 1,957 examples, this collectors’ edition model features several exterior touches and an interior finish inspired by the very first Fiat 500 range that launched back in 1957. There aren’t any hard-top models – this new trim is exclusively for the cabriolet 500 while stock is available.

As this is a special edition model, the exterior and interior trim is locked, and further customisation is limited. The bodywork is painted with a two-tone white and light green colour scheme, while the soft-top roof fabric is beige. The alloy wheels are painted white, and the wing mirrors, exhaust tips and bits of the front bumper are finished in chrome.

Inside, the interior features ivory-coloured upholstery with leather inserts and a wooden dashboard. Fiat adds that a panel that can also be found on the centre console which displays how the 500 has grown over the years, and is embossed with your car’s place on the manufacturing line out of 1,957 models.

The manufacturer stresses that the ‘Collezione 1957’ is “not just about aesthetics” and is well-equipped, with LED headlights, fog lights, and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. The car’s engine is no different to the rest of the 500 range – a 70hp 1.0-litre petrol mild-hybrid engine coupled with a manual transmission.

The Fiat 500 ‘Collezione 1957’ is now available to order online in the UK, but if you are interested, you will have to act quickly. Pricing begins at just under £24k, which is around £4k more than the standard 500 supermini.

The petrol-powered Fiat 500 currently holds a poor New Car Expert Rating E with a score of 50%, which puts it down near the bottom of the small car sector.