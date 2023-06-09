Compact all-electric Volvo EX30 now on sale

Volvo has announced that its new all-electric EX30 crossover is now available to order in the UK. Offering futuristic looks, three different drivetrain options and a simplified interior layout, Volvo is hoping this new model range will “appeal to urban consumers looking for an efficient electric car that’s easy to live with.”

Sporting ‘Thor’s Hammer’ headlights and a grille-less front end like the much larger EX90 SUV, the EX30 is a model that Volvo expects will be one of its “best-selling models in the coming years”.

Three different electric drivetrain options are available, starting with the lead-in 272hp single-motor variant which uses a 51kWh battery. This version can muster a reported 214 miles on a single charge.

Next up is the more expensive single-motor ‘Extended Range’ option, which also produces 272hp but makes use of a bigger 69kWh battery, which can reportedly handle up to to 298 miles of travel without recharging.

This battery range figure drops to 286 miles for the top-spec twin-motor ‘Performance’ model. With an output of 428hp, this range-topping spec can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 3.6 seconds – making it the fastest-accelerating Volvo ever.

The motoring media are more intrigued by the crossover’s pricing however, which starts at just under £34k. This means that the EX30 undercuts similarly-sized electric rivals like the Jeep Avenger, Smart #1 and Volkswagen ID.3, and is also the cheapest model in the current Volvo catalogue.

Volvo says that the car has been developed with a focus on lowering the total cost of ownership, and a glance at the interior shows this aim in action.

In what might be a rather jarring difference for some, the EX30 does not come with a digital instrument cluster, or a set of traditional gauges for that matter. Instead, driving information is displayed on the central screen. This 12-inch portrait oriented infotainment display is also compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A premium sound system comes as standard, in the form of a soundbar that runs the length of the dashboard. Four interior designs – three of which are made using the brand’s ‘Nordico’ sustainable materials.

The floating centre console gives the driver and front passenger more room to stretch out their legs, and has a glove box-style storage compartment.

Two equipment levels are available. The standard ‘Plus’ setup includes dual-zone climate control with an air-purifier, heated front seats, and heating for the square steering wheel. As ever, Volvo says one of its key design focuses is safety, and so the standard EX30 also comes with front and rear parking sensors, a rear-view parking camera, as well as adaptive cruise control and lane-centering assistance technology.

Only available on the single-motor ‘Extended Range’ and twin-motor ‘Performance’ models, the ‘Ultra’ equipment level adds a 360-degree parking camera, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats, rear privacy glass and semi-autonomous parking technology.

A third and cheaper ‘Core’ equipment level will join the range at a later date. The EX30 comes with a 11kW charger as standard, but a more powerful 22kW charger is also available. All models come with a three-year/60,000-mile care package that covers the car’s standard servicing schedule, plus wear-and-tear consumables.

UK buyers can now order from the EX30 range by using the Volvo website. The first customer deliveries are expected to arrive in early 2024.