Compact MG 3 hybrid now available to order

MG Motors has announced that its new third-generation MG 3 hatchback is now available to order from UK dealerships, which is more spacious than its predecessor and is a hybrid as standard.

This new iteration of the budget ‘MG3’ comes as many other motoring rivals across the industry look to retire their combustion-powered superminis, the most notable casualty of the last year being the Ford Fiesta. Therefore, this new MG could have a broad appeal with buyers looking for value-for-money, thanks to its sub-£20k price tag.

Dubbed the MG 3 Hybrid+, the latter half of its name refers to its 102hp 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and 136hp electric motor pairing which MG says makes the car the fastest accelerating hybrid supermini on the market. The combined output of 238hp is quite high by small hatch standards, and provides a reported 0-62mph time of eight seconds. Top speed is capped at 105mph.

As a petrol-electric hybrid, MG says that the hatchback can travel in “fully electric” mode “for city driving”, but hasn’t confirmed exactly how far the car can travel on only electric power. The brand has said that the MG 3 has an overall fuel consumption of 64mpg though – around 20mpg more than its petrol-only predecessor.

As for interior space, the new MG 3 is around ten centimetres longer and a smidge wider than the former model, which frees up cabin room in the front and back, and increases the dimensions of the boot too (293 litres).

Two different trim levels are available to order – the lead-in ‘SE’ and the top-spec ‘Trophy’. Priced at a few hundred over £18k, the ‘SE’ comes with a seven-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a ten-inch infotainment display that is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and runs the brand’s own navigation software.

Also offered as standard is the marque’s ‘MG Pilot’ safety tech package, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, and an ‘intelligent’ speed sign recognition feature that (when on) automatically adjusts the car’s speed when entering a new speed zone.

Also included are rear parking sensors and a rear-view parking camera, making the ‘SE’ a pretty generous entry-level package – considering that rival brands generally reserve some of these safety features for higher trims.

Key trim level features

Lead-in ‘SE’ (from £18,495) Halogen headlights

16-inch alloy wheels

Seven-inch digital instrument cluster

Ten-inch infotainment screen

MG’s navigation software

Adaptive cruise control

Automatic headlight high beam

Lane keeping assistance

Blind spot monitoring

Speed sign recognition

Rear parking sensors

Rear-view parking camera

Fabric upholstery Top-spec ‘Trophy’ (from £20,495) All ‘SE’ features that are not replaced

LED headlights

360-degree parking camera

Lane changing assistance

‘Leather-style’ upholstery

Keyless entry

Heated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Rear privacy glass

Rain sensing windscreen wipers

The ‘Trophy’ grade, which costs £2k more, is said to “deliver even more comfort, style and convenience”, by adding heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, as well as a ‘leather-style’ upholstery trim, which is presumably faux leather.

This trim also comes with LED headlights, keyless entry, a surround-view parking camera and rain sensing windscreen wipers. Now available to order, the MG 3 Hybrid+ comes with a seven-year or 80,000-mile warranty.