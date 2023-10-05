fbpx

Car industry news

Consumer electric new car sales crash in September

Private buyers deserting EVs in wake of government backtracking on 2030 deadline for new petrol and diesel car sales

Nissan Qashqai, UK's best-selling new car in September 2023

by Stuart Masson
Sales of new electric cars to private buyers fell by 14% in September, while overall consumer new car sales rose by 6% in one of the two biggest months of the year for new car sales.

According to data published this morning by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) the overall new car market grew by 21% in September compared to the same month last year. However, this was mostly driven by strong increases in the fleet sector, which was up by 41%.

As we’ve mentioned pretty much every month for the last year, the impressive-looking growth in the fleet numbers is more of a recovery, as fleet sales were hit much harder than private sales during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. The overall balance between fleet and private registrations in 2023 is far more in line with ‘normal’ data than what we saw from 2020 to 2022.

We’ll have more to say about the slump in consumer EV sales separately but, in summary, the government seems to be willing to undermine the car industry in order to try and win a few votes at the coming general election.

September

BuyerSeptember 2023September 2022% changeMarket share 2023Market share 2022
Private122,944116,2275.8%45.1%51.6%
Fleet143,256101,76140.8%52.5%45.2%
Business6,4107,281-12.0%2.4%3.2%
Total272,610225,26921.0%
Source: SMMT

Year to date

BuyerYTD 2023YTD 2022% changeMarket share 2023Market share 2022
Private650,386639,0671.8%44.8%52.9%
Fleet766,893539,04142.3%52.8%44.6%
Business34,62930,26014.4%2.4%2.5%
Total1,451,9081,208, 36820.2%
Source: SMMT

Consumer EV sales crash is a big headache for car industry

Although there is one big mitigating factor – Tesla – in the September results, there’s no good news from falling consumer sales of new electric cars. New EV sales are being propped up by the fleet market, but 2023 results overall still put EV’s market share behind 2022’s full-year results. So unless we get a massive rush for new EVs between now and Christmas, the market will be going backwards.

It’s possible that we will see more growth over the last three months of the year, especially since Tesla had a surprisingly quiet September. But given that the prime minister seems desperate to talk down EVs and encourage people to keep buying petrol cars, that would appear unlikely.

So it’s a big stretch to suggest that 2023’s EV results will show real growth over 2022. That’s a problem, because new quotas come into effect in just three months’ time, which require the car manufacturers to sell at least 22% EVs next year. Currently, the EV market share is just over 16% year-to-date and the government appears to have no idea (or interest) in growing that to help meet the targets it has imposed on the car industry.

While it’s too early to say how many car buyers were directly put off by the prime minister’s recent U-turn on the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales, it’s surely no coincidence that consumer EV sales dropped so significantly in September. Even diesel’s market share increased slightly, which reverses a long-term trend of declining sales.

New car registrations by fuel type – September

FuelSeptember 2023September 2022% changeMarket share 2023Market share 2022
Petrol*151,846126,87319.7%55.7%56.3%
Electric45,32335,19418.9%16.6%16.9%
Hybrid38,01429,08830.7%13.9%12.9%
Plug-in hybrid18,53512,28150.9%6.8%5.5%
Diesel*18,89218,911-20.1%6.9%10.1%
Total272,610225,26921.0%

*includes mild hybrids
Source: SMMT

New car registrations by fuel type – Year to date

FuelYTD 2023YTD 2022% changeMarket share 2023Market share 2022
Petrol*820,880693,28518.4%56.5%57.4%
Electric238,544175,61435.8%16.4%14.5%
Hybrid182,556142,42728.2%12.6%11.8%
Diesel*110,935123,081-9.9%7.6%10.2%
Plug-in hybrid98,99373,96133.8%6.8%6.1%
Total1,451,9081,208,36820.2%

*includes mild hybrids
Source: SMMT

Good month, bad month

Even with a 21% overall market growth in one of the two biggest months of the year, it wasn’t sunshine and rainbows for everyone in September. Some car manufacturers saw significantly less growth than the market average, while others saw sales fall dramatically.

The most notable brand in September was Tesla, which saw numbers down 36% compared to the same month last year. But if judging any brand based on one month is difficult, with Tesla it’s even harder as the company doesn’t have stabe monthly supply pipelines like most brands. It works on more of a boom/bust nature, with huge months followed by much smaller months. So it may just be that Tesla’s production and delivery cycle didn’t yield as many cars for September, and we may see the Model Y back atop the sales charts next month.

It was a strong month for Abarth, Alpine, Audi, Cupra, Fiat, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Peugeot, Polestar, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Skoda, Subaru, Suzuki, Vauxhall and Volvo. All these brands outperformed the overall market by at least 10% (so saw sales up by at least 31% over the same month last year).

Things were a lot less exciting for Alfa Romeo, Bentley, BMW, Dacia, DS Automobiles, Ford, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Maserati, Mini, Nissan, Smart, SsangYong, Tesla and Toyota. All of these brands underperformed against the overall market by at least 10% (so saw sales growth of less than 11%, and in some cases significantly down on last year).

That means that the following brands were more or less where you’d expect them to be in terms of markest share: Citroën, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Mazda and Volkswagen.

Volkswagen was the biggest-selling brand in September, ahead of Ford, Audi, Kia and Toyota. Incidentally, that’s the same top five in year-to-date sales as well.

September

RankBrandRegistrationsMarket share
1Volkswagen22,3138.2%
2Ford20,6507.6%
3Audi18,7836.9%
4Kia16,9066.2%
5Toyota16,3336.0%
6Nissan15,7945.8%
7Mercedes-Benz14,4865.3%
8Vauxhall13,4344.9%
9MG12,6164.6%
10BMW12,5224.6%

Source: SMMT

Year to date

RankBrandRegistrationsMarket share
1Volkswagen123,3338.5%
2Ford111,7757.7%
3Audi104,0687.2%
4Kia89,9536.2%
5Toyota85,0235.9%
6BMW78,2155.4%
7Vauxhall75,9535.2%
8Nissan69,5564.8%
9Hyundai69,3004.8%
10Mercedes-Benz66,9014.6%

Source: SMMT

Qashqai on top again in September

Just like last year, the Nissan Qashqai topped the sales charts in September (rebounding from a slow month in August, also like last year). Its numbers were down slightly on last year’s result, but still good enough to keep the Ford Puma off the top of the charts despite a very strong month from Ford’s new best-selling model.

Eight of the top ten cars were small or medium SUVs, with just two supermini-sized hatchbacks (the Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen Polo) making the cut in the lower regions of the chart. It was a good month for MG with two models in the top ten.

With nine months of the year gone, the Ford Puma has increased its lead in the 2023 sales race after a subdued month for both the Corsa and the Tesla Model Y. The Qashqai’s strong September has pushed it up to second place, while the Kia Sportage has overtaken its Hyundai Tucson cousin for fifth place. At the bottom end of the top ten, the Mini hatch has swapped places with the Ford Fiesta for the ninth and tenth spots.

We’ll have our usual monthly analysis of the top ten shortly.

September

RankBrandRegistrations
1Nissan Qashqai8,565
2Ford Puma8,087
3Kia Sportage5,739
4Ford Kuga4,638
5MG ZS4,613
6Hyundai Tucson4,546
7Vauxhall Corsa4,485
8Volkswagen Polo4,427
9Nissan Juke4,411
10MG HS4,030

Source: SMMT

Year to date

RankBrandRegistrations
1Ford Puma37,312
2Nissan Qashqai32,582
3Vauxhall Corsa30,177
4Tesla Model Y28,177
5Kia Sportage28,153
6Hyundai Tucson27,429
7Nissan Juke25,547
8Vauxhall Mokka22,942
9Mini hatch22,470
10Ford Fiesta22,446

Source: SMMT

The latest from The Car Expert

Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart is the Editorial Director of our suite of sites: The Car Expert, The Van Expert and The Truck Expert. Originally from Australia, Stuart has had a passion for cars and the automotive industry for over thirty years. He spent a decade in automotive retail, and now works tirelessly to help car buyers by providing independent and impartial advice.
