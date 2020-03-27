Driving

Coronavirus: Can I drive during the lockdown?

With the government asking people to stay at home, are there any reasons for driving your car?

Darren Cassey
- Advertisement -

This week the UK has been in lockdown as the Government has moved to try to limit the spread of coronavirus.

It meant that people are only allowed to leave the house to buy food or medicine, exercise once per day, to receive medical help, or to help someone who is vulnerable.

All businesses that are not deemed essential have also been asked to close down, and employees who do not work in essential sectors should either work from home or not work at all.

Residents have also been warned not to visit friends or family with the police given powers to break up groups of more than two people who don’t live together.

When can I drive?

All of this means that there are some reasons to drive. For example, if you work in an essential business and have to get to work, there’s nothing to stop you from driving to do so.

Furthermore, if you’re travelling to a supermarket or pharmacy to stock up on essential provisions then you’re allowed to drive to these locations.

You can also use the car to travel to visit a vulnerable person in need of help, or to get to the hospital to seek medical attention for yourself or someone else.

When can’t I use the car?

Simply put, any other time. If you’re looking to blow off the cobwebs by going for a drive, that’s deemed an unnecessary journey so you shouldn’t be in the car.

And if you’re tempted to drive to the local park or forest to take your allotted form of exercise for the day, this is being discouraged too.

Police in Bristol have been asking dog walkers visiting the Wellington Monument to stay away, handing them leaflets that say: “The government restrictions currently in place do not permit you to use your vehicle to travel to this location to exercise.

“Each and every one of us has been instructed to avoid all unnecessary travel.

“You are entitled to exercise once daily. This should be by walking, running or cycling from your home address.

“You should not be driving to a location away from home to carry this out.”

This interpretation of the rules appears to be being followed by police forces across the country, after Derbyshire Police shared drone footage of hikers in the Peak District who had travelled from as far afield as Sheffield, saying that ‘the message [to exercise close to home] is still not getting through’.

Why can’t I drive if I’m on my own?

Many users on social media hit back at Derbyshire Police, saying there was nothing wrong with travelling to get exercise if they practised social distancing. However, Supt Steve Pont of Derbyshire Police told the BBC’s Today programme the force would continue to “apply the law the government makes… to keep you and others safe and ensure our NHS is able to cope in order to save as many lives as possible”.

It is argued that by limiting the number of unnecessary journeys you take, you minimise the risk of getting into a crash that would put strain on the emergency services and NHS, and minimise the risk of getting a puncture or breaking down that would cause you to risk close contact with recovery personnel.

View comments0
Darren Cassey
Darren Cassey
Articles by Darren Cassey are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

New Cars

All the most important new car launches, model updates and car reviews

Explore

News

The latest news from all the major car brands and across the automotive industry

Explore

Latest advice

Driving

Coronavirus: Can I drive during the lockdown?

With the coronavirus lockdown in effect, when are you allowed and not allowed to drive your car?
Read more
Car ownership advice

Coronavirus: How to keep your car in roadworthy condition

Although cars will get a six-month exemption from MOT testing as a result of the coronavirus, they still need to be kept in a roadworthy state. Here’s how.
Read more
More advice

Latest ratings

Ratings and reviews

Mazda CX-30

78%
The Mazda CX-30 has received positive media reviews, with praise for its driving dynamics and interior quality but criticism for its small boot and cabin.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Citroën C1

64%
The Citroën C1 has received generally positive media reviews, mainly for its low running costs, but is now dated and off the pace of newer city car rivals.
Read more
More ratings

Latest new cars

New model

Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition sold out before customers even saw it

The low-volume Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition sold out in the UK before buyers even had a chance to see it or find out how much it would cost.
Read more
New model

New Kia Sorento steps up its game

The all-new Kia Sorento is set to arrive in the UK later this year, initially as a petrol-electric hybrid or a diesel, with a plug-in hybrid set to follow.
Read more
More new cars

Latest news

Car industry news

All cars to get six-month MOT exemption

The government has announced that all cars, motorcycles and vans will get a six-month exemption from MOT testing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Car industry news

Supermarkets cut fuel prices by up to 12p a litre

UK supermarkets have reduced fuel prices by 12p per litre for petrol and 8p per litre for diesel as demand slumps due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Read more
More news

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.