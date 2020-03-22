Car industry news

Coronavirus: Can I still hire a car?

We investigate whether hiring a car is still a possibility during the current pandemic

Jack Evans
- Advertisement -

The ability to hire a car can be a key way of getting around. It’s a growing business, particularly in busy urban centres like London where many people no longer own their own car and simply hire a vehicle when they need one.

However, with the current spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) being at the forefront of everyone’s minds, it’s a tricky time to think about taking the keys to a hire car. This applies to traditional car hire companies as well as car club, car-sharing, companies.

Of course, government advice states that you should limit travel and stay at home whenever possible, but if you absolutely need to, can you hire a car through a car rental company or car club?

Can I still hire a car?

Yes, you still can at this stage. Companies such as Zipcar and Enterprise have told the PA Media news agency that they are still allowing people to hire a car, and have put more stringent safety and hygiene measures into place.

That means that if you do need to get around and require a hire car, you can. However, other car rental companies may not be operating as normal, so if you have a car booked then make sure you contact the hire company to make sure the car will still be available on your booked date.

What measures are being put into place?

Companies are building on existing levels of car cleaning in an effort to reduce the risk of coronavirus transfer. Enterprise, for example, told us it is including additional measures to clean both vehicles and locations. Key touchpoints in the car – such as the dashboard, instrument panel, steering column and wheel and many others – are all getting a thorough clean with disinfecting products.

Zipcar has changed the type of cleaning products it uses and has further enhanced the hygiene checks it makes on every vehicle.

Europcar says it’s operating a ‘zero contact’ policy, disinfecting car keys before placing them in a sealed envelope. This can then be opened by the driver.

What if I need to cancel my booking?

If you’re experiencing symptoms which could signify the presence of the coronavirus and had planned to hire a car, you need to cancel it.

Zipcar has waived cancellation fees completely, recognising that many people may need to self-isolate with very little warning. The company already allowed users to cancel at no charge with three hours’ notice for bookings under eight hours, or within 24 hours for journeys over eight hours. However, those who need to cancel with less notice need only contact the company and the cancellation fee will be waived.

Enterprise says it has extended its existing no-fee cancellation policy to include those who have pre-paid. Those who booked through a third-party company are requested to get in touch with them in the event of a cancellation.

Europcar has also extended its free-of-charge modification and cancellation policy to any current or future reservation for any pick-up until 31 May 2020.

What should I do to protect myself and others?

It’s all about cleanliness. Zipcar is requesting its members practice good hygiene, and ask that they bring disinfecting wipes to wipe down the car for yourself and others, and also use anti-bacterial hand gel before and after each trip.

If you are going to hire a car, make sure you wash your hands both before and after being in the vehicle, and if you experience any symptoms of coronavirus then you don’t use a hire vehicle.

- Advertisement -
View comments0
Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

Latest Expert Advice

Car ownership advice

Coronavirus: Can I still hire a car?

Car rental companies have told us they are still allowing people to hire a car, although they have more stringent safety and hygiene measures in place.
Read more
Car ownership advice

Coronavirus: My car’s broken down. Can I still get roadside assistance?

We spoke to leading breakdown firms to see how roadside assistance services will be affected during the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's what they had to say.
Read more
More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Ratings and reviews

Lexus RX

70%
The Lexus RX and RX L have received praise for for their build quality, comfort and refinement, but have been criticised for their driving dynamics.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Volvo V90

77%
The Volvo V90 has received consistently good media reviews and several awards , although it tends to sit in the shadow of its SUV sister, the popular XC90.
Read more
More ratings

Latest New Car News

Model update

Lexus UX gets new kit and finance offer

The Lexus UX crossover has been given an update for 2020, offering improved technology, new equipment packages, and a finance offer that...
Read more
New model

Porsche 911 Turbo S revealed with 650hp

The new 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S has been revealed, with the latest flagship 911 model producing a monstrous 650hp.
Read more
More new cars

Latest Industry News

Car manufacturer news

Volvo recalls more than 700,000 cars over emergency braking issue

Volvo has issued a recall of close to 750,000 vehicles worldwide over concerns that autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems in its cars could be faulty.
Read more
Car ownership advice

Coronavirus: Can I still hire a car?

Car rental companies have told us they are still allowing people to hire a car, although they have more stringent safety and hygiene measures in place.
Read more
More news

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.