Jack Evans
car-ownership

Car ownership advice

Coronavirus: What precautions should I take if I need to fill up with fuel?

Although travel is currently discouraged, you may still need to fill up your car with fuel at some point. So how do you make sure you’re as safe as possible?

- Advertisement -

Current rules mean that the UK population is being asked to stay indoors whenever possible, only venturing out of the front door to buy food or medicine, exercise once per day, to receive medical help, or to help someone who is vulnerable.

All businesses that are not deemed essential have also been asked to close down, and employees who do not work in essential sectors should either work from home or not work at all.

However, if you are a key worker or you need to head out for essential items, then you are going to have to fill your car up with fuel at some point. Here’s how to stay safe when filling up.

Fuel gauge reading empty

Opt for contactless payment

Contactless payment, by its very nature, reduces the amount of contact you need to make when paying for fuel. Many filling stations now offer it, allowing you to simply tap your card to pay for fuel. Of course, this is limited to £30 in most instances. Using Apple Pay or Google Pay from your smartphone is even better, as you are not usually bound by the £30 limit.

Some fuel suppliers – such as Shell and BP – also have their own smartphone app that allows you to pay for fuel, meaning you can reduce your exposure even further.

Use hand sanitiser or cleaning wipes

Though hand sanitiser is hard to come across at the moment, if you do have some then this is the time to make the most of it. Remember to sanitise your hands prior to leaving the vehicle, and use the wipes to clean down the steering wheel and any other touch points too – such as the central armrest and buttons.

Also, it’s best to use hand sanitiser thoroughly after refuelling to reduce the chances of transferring anything from the pump into your car.

Use gloves or paper towels to use fuel pump

It’s best practice to use gloves if they’re supplied at the filling station when putting fuel into your car. If these aren’t available, then make use of the paper towels which should be there and wrap the pump in these.

Once you’re done, we’d advise putting these gloves or paper towels straight into the bin. It’s also a good idea to use an antibacterial wipe to clean areas such as the pump handle itself, and any other places you’ve come into contact with. Again, when you’re finished with the wipes put them straight into the bin.

Fill your car to the brim

Rather than filling up with a certain amount, it’s best at this time to fill your car to the brim. By doing this, it means you don’t have to visit the petrol station as often, therefore reducing your exposure. It also means that if you do need to make a last-minute emergency trip, then your fuel tank is full and you’re all good to go.

View comments0
Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

Latest from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Car ownership advice

Coronavirus and your car: Your questions answered

Updated car ownership, car maintenence and car finance guidance related to the coronavirus pandemic, provided by The Motor Ombudsman and The Car Expert.
Read more
Car ownership advice

Coronavirus: What precautions should I take if I need to fill up with fuel?

Although travel is discouraged, you may still need to fill up your car with fuel at some point. So how do you make sure you’re as safe as possible?
Read more
More advice

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Ratings and reviews

Mazda CX-30

78%
The Mazda CX-30 has received positive media reviews, with praise for its driving dynamics and interior quality but criticism for its small boot and cabin.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Citroën C1

64%
The Citroën C1 has received generally positive media reviews, mainly for its low running costs, but is now dated and off the pace of newer city car rivals.
Read more
More ratings

Expert News

The latest news from all the major car brands and across the automotive industry

Car manufacturer news

BMW rolls out mild hybrid 3 Series, X3 and X4 models

BMW is expanding its range of mild hybrid-equipped vehicles to include the 3 Series saloon and estate, X3 SUV and X4 SUV models.
Read more
Car manufacturer news

UK demand drives Lexus to 250,000 hybrid SUV sales in Europe

Lexus has now sold more than a quarter of a million hybrid SUVs, and says demand has been driven from the UK, which takes more than 25% of sales.
Read more
More news

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.