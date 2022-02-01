Coupe addition to Skoda Enyaq electric SUV

Skoda has added a sleeker liftback model to its Enyaq range – sitting alongside the electric SUV which went on sale in 2021.

The Enyaq iV Coupe is expected in showrooms before the end of 2022. Similar to the regular Enyaq as far as the central door pillar, the Coupe’s roof then slopes down towards the rear. This cuts boot space by 15 litres to 570 litres but gives the car a more sporty look. All Coupe models also have a dark-tinted panoramic glass roof as standard.

The restyled body also improves the aerodynamics, the lower drag combining with the lighter weight of the Coupe to slightly increase the range between charges – Skoda is quoting a range of up to 339 miles from full charge, depending on the model.





Three versions of the Enyaq iV Coupe will be available, but unlike the standard Enyaq they will all use the same 82-kWh battery. With a suitable charger, Skoda claims fast-charging capability from 10 to 80% in 29 minutes while at-home charging using the brand’s AC wall box takes six to eight hours.

The three versions will be differentiated by their power output. The entry-level ’80’ variant is rear-wheel-drive with a 204hp output, while the ’80x’ and range-topping ‘vRS’ models are all-wheel-drive by means of a second motor on the front axle.

The ’80x’ has a 265kW output while the range-topper, the first electric member of Skoda’s vRS performance range, will put out up to 299hp along with 480Nm of torque. This will be enough to complete a 0-62mph sprint in 6.5 seconds.

More sporty styling will also be part of the vRS specification, with extra body panels and larger alloy wheels of up to 21 inches. Both it and the ‘Sportline’ trim level also gain a sports chassis lowered by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear.

The Skoda Enyaq SUV arrived in the UK in the summer of last year, and has picked up an an impressive number of industry awards since, including The Car Expert‘s Best New Medium SUV. Highlighted by the British media for its spacious and tech-filled cabin and its battery range, the Skoda Enyaq currently holds an Expert Rating of 85% in our Expert Ratings Index.