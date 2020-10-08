Covid pandemic is changing our car buying plans

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a change in the car buying plans of almost 14 million Brits, new research suggests.

The numbers, taken from a survey of 2,000 UK adults on behalf of Kwik-Fit, are relatively evenly split between those who say they are less likely to purchase another car in the coming 12 months, and those who are more likely to change their car.

Although the easing of lockdown procedures in summer saw some pent-up demand leasing to increased private car sales over the last few months, the new survey suggests that as many as 7.5 million motorists are less likely to buy a new or used car than before Covid-19 arrived.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the car industry, as up to 6.4 million car owners are now more likely to change their car in the coming year. Of these people, 51% plan to buy a brand new model.

Furthermore, 20% of these drivers said they wanted to use their car more because they wanted to avoid public transport, while almost 18% said they had seen the environmental impact of using their car less, so wanted to buy a greener car.

However, just 8% said they expect their next purchase to be an electric vehicle.

The drivers that were not planning to go electric next cited a lack of fast chargers (37%) as the main reason for not buying an EV, followed closely by range anxiety (35%) and the higher purchase price (33%).

Roger Griggs, communications director of Kwik Fit, said: “Coronavirus has changed so many lives this year that it’s no surprise people are altering their car buying plans, but we were astonished to see just how many drivers say they are more likely to buy a new car as a result of the pandemic.

“No matter if it is a new or used car people are buying, we would advise buyers to do their research as the lowest price is not always the best option, and be sure to get all appropriate documentation – especially for used cars – to ensure they have been maintained properly.”