Car industry news

Covid pandemic is changing our car buying plans

New research suggests 14 million UK car owners have changed their minds about their next car purchase

Darren Cassey
- Advertisement -

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a change in the car buying plans of almost 14 million Brits, new research suggests.

The numbers, taken from a survey of 2,000 UK adults on behalf of Kwik-Fit, are relatively evenly split between those who say they are less likely to purchase another car in the coming 12 months, and those who are more likely to change their car.

Although the easing of lockdown procedures in summer saw some pent-up demand leasing to increased private car sales over the last few months, the new survey suggests that as many as 7.5 million motorists are less likely to buy a new or used car than before Covid-19 arrived.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the car industry, as up to 6.4 million car owners are now more likely to change their car in the coming year. Of these people, 51% plan to buy a brand new model.

Furthermore, 20% of these drivers said they wanted to use their car more because they wanted to avoid public transport, while almost 18% said they had seen the environmental impact of using their car less, so wanted to buy a greener car.

However, just 8% said they expect their next purchase to be an electric vehicle.

The drivers that were not planning to go electric next cited a lack of fast chargers (37%) as the main reason for not buying an EV, followed closely by range anxiety (35%) and the higher purchase price (33%).

Roger Griggs, communications director of Kwik Fit, said: “Coronavirus has changed so many lives this year that it’s no surprise people are altering their car buying plans, but we were astonished to see just how many drivers say they are more likely to buy a new car as a result of the pandemic.

“No matter if it is a new or used car people are buying, we would advise buyers to do their research as the lowest price is not always the best option, and be sure to get all appropriate documentation – especially for used cars – to ensure they have been maintained properly.”

Covid-19 has thrown car buying plans into chaos

The coronavirus pandemic has already had a massive impact on our economy, and seems ever-more likely to lead to long-term changes for the car industry.

With millions of people now working from home rather than commuting to their workplace, a car has become less of a priority than it was 12 months ago. Combined with enormous employment uncertainty across the UK for the short-term future, and it’s no wonder that millions of car owners are reassessing their plans.

For some, there will be an imperative to get off trains or buses and into a private car. However, the majority of those trading a bus pass for a V5 are likely to be at the lower end of the spending scale, which is good news for budget brands and used car dealers, but not that helpful to a lot of new car manufacturers.

For others, there will be a desire to replace an existing car with a cheaper model when their current PCP agreement comes to an end to reduce household costs. Again, that benefits cheaper new and used cars rather than more expensive vehicles.

Meanwhile, many multi-car households will be questioning whether they need to keep two (or more) cars on the driveway at all if they’re stuck at home most of the time. We could see a lower number of cars per household becoming a trend over the next 12 months.

All of this could have an enormous impact on the car industry. The road ahead looks bumpy.
Stuart Masson, Editor

- Advertisement -
View comments0
Darren Cassey
Darren Cassey
Articles by Darren Cassey are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

Latest Expert Advice

Driving

Mobile video calls pose ‘clear and present danger’ on our roads

RAC warns the video calling services such as FaceTime, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp poses a “new, clear and present danger” on UK roads.
Read more
Car buying advice

Used car pricing: Why are cars sometimes advertised at two different prices?

With used car pricing, it's common for dealers to advertise a car at different prices. The Car Expert advises buyers what to do about this.
Read more
More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Expert Rating

Skoda Octavia

85%
Based on initial UK reviews, the Skoda Octavia holds an outstanding score of 85% on The Car Expert's unique Expert Rating index.
Read more
Expert Rating

Toyota Yaris

75%
The fourth-generation Toyota Yaris has a clever hybrid powertrain to maximise electric power, but the interior isn't as nice as some rivals.
Read more
More ratings

Latest New Car News

Model update

Updated Vauxhall Crossland arrives with bold new look

Vauxhall has revealed its facelifted Crossland compact SUV (dropping the ‘X’ moniker), which is set to arrive in the UK in early 2021.
Read more
Model update

Jaguar XF updated with more tech and lower prices

Jaguar has unveiled a facelifted XF range, as well as minor updates to the smaller XE saloon, and has slashed the pricing of both models.
Read more
More new cars

Latest Industry News

Car industry news

Covid pandemic is changing our car buying plans

New research suggests up to 14 million UK car owners have changed their minds about their next car purchase as a result of Covid-19.
Read more
Car industry news

Britain’s best-selling cars, September 2020

The Vauxhall Corsa roared back to the top of the sales charts in September, while the Ford Focus dropped way down the order.
Read more
More news

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Delivered straight to your inbox

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert weekly newsletter. Essential car buying and car finance advice, our unique Expert Ratings, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.