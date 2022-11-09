Cupra adds another engine to Leon range

Cupra has expanded the range of engine options in its performance-enhanced Leon range by introducing a mid-range 190hp 2.0-litre petrol engine for both hatchback and estate models, and adding the entry-level 150hp engine to the estate line-up.

This is the second time in three months that Cupra has revised the engine options in its Leon range, after the introduction of the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol engine in September.

The arrival of this additional engine means that there are now five engine options in the Leon line-up, ranging from the entry-level 150hp 1.5-litre unit, up to the range-topping 245hp ‘e-Hybrid’ plug-in hybrid.

In a somewhat confusing fashion, Cupra already sold two different 2.0-litre Leon petrol engine options before the update – a 245hp version and a more powerful 300hp variant. The brand says that this new 190hp engine, which is only available with an automatic gearbox, has been added to give UK buyers more choice, and to make the range more affordable.

When in hatchback guise, this 190hp Leon can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 7.2 seconds, and Cupra estimates that it has a fuel consumption of around 41mpg.

Previously only available with the hatchback body style, the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol engine is also now available in the Leon Estate range too. The manufacturer says that this estate model will be available with either a manual or automatic gearbox, but at the time of writing only seven-speed automatic versions are currently available on the Cupra website.

Prices for the new 190hp 2.0-litre engine versions of the hatchback start at just north of £33k, while estate versions of this engine spec start at over £34k. The introduction of the 1.5-litre engine option to the estate range means that the Leon Estate is now priced at around £30k – the £38k e-Hybrid model was the cheapest you could get before the update.

The Cupra Leon is regarded by the UK media as a practical all-rounder with great straight-line speed and alluring exterior styling. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 74%.

