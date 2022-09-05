fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Cupra adds engine options to Leon line-up

The Cupra Leon will soon be available with a broader range of engine choices, as well as a new entry-level trim option

Cupra is adding two less powerful petrol engine options to its Leon range, as well as a new entry-level trim option, in an effort to make the car more affordable for UK buyers.

At the moment, the Cupra Leon hatchback and estate range consists of three powertrain choices – a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with either 245hp or 300hp, or a 245hp 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid. From October, SEAT’s performance-focused spin-off will offer its Leon with a 150hp 1.5-litre petrol engine, and a mid-range 190hp 2.0-litre petrol engine will be added to the range soon after.

Like the Formentor SUV powertrain line-up, the entry-level 1.5-litre option will be available in both manual and automatic gearbox configurations, while the more powerful 2.0-litre engine is only available with an automatic transmission.

In addition to the cheaper engine options, Cupra is also set to introduce a more affordable lead-in Leon ‘V1’ trim grade, which comes with LED headlights and tail lights, a 12-inch infotainment console on the dashboard, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control.

Cupra has not yet released any technical information about these new engines, and is yet to announce the pricing of the updated line-up too. This information will be released closer to the expansion of the Leon range in October. The 245hp petrol variant – which is the current entry-level Leon model – is priced at £33,100.

The Cupra Leon is regarded by the UK media as a practical all-rounder with great straight-line speed and alluring exterior styling. This update has the potential to improve the car’s current Expert Rating of 73%, as a number of reviewers expressed their disappointment regarding the lack of a manual gearbox option when the Leon first arrived on UK roads.

Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
