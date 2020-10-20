Cupra announces prices and specs for new Formentor

Cupra’s first vehicle developed solely for the brand since it became a separate entity from SEAT – the Formentor – has gone on sale in the UK.

Though the headline model is the 2.0-litre powered version with 310hp, this £39,830-model will be joined by lower-powered variants in order to ensure ‘Cupra remains accessible to all’.

These lower-powered models – which use a 1.5-litre, 150hp turbocharged petrol engine – will be priced from £27,300. This will sit below a lower-powered, 190hp version of the 2.0-litre engine.

A plug-in hybrid variant is also available, combining a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 85kW electric motor with a 13kWh battery pack. It can be specified with either 204hp or 245hp, and both have a predicted electric-only range of 31 miles.





Both these 1.5- and plug-in hybrid Formentor models will be available to order in the UK in the first quarter of next year.

However, the range-topping version is available to order now, bringing performance-orientated suspension with adaptive chassis control, while a ‘DCC slider’ allows drivers to have a good degree of control over the damping force level of the shock absorber.

Equipped with all-wheel-drive, the Formentor features a system which can analyse the road in real-time and deliver power to the wheels with the most traction.

Inside, these high-specification cars benefit from heated leather bucket seats, a leather dashboard and a leather multi-function steering wheel. Higher-trim VZ3 and VZ Edition specifications are available with the range-topping Formentor too – priced at £42,000 and £43,840 respectively – bringing 19-inch copper wheels and Brembo brakes, as well as a panoramic sunroof. First deliveries of these Formentor models are expected to commence by the end of 2020.