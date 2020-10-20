2021 Cupra Formentor
New model

Cupra announces prices and specs for new Formentor

Performance SUV is available in a variety of different specifications.

Jack Evans
- Advertisement -

Cupra’s first vehicle developed solely for the brand since it became a separate entity from SEAT – the Formentor – has gone on sale in the UK.

Though the headline model is the 2.0-litre powered version with 310hp, this £39,830-model will be joined by lower-powered variants in order to ensure ‘Cupra remains accessible to all’.

These lower-powered models – which use a 1.5-litre, 150hp turbocharged petrol engine – will be priced from £27,300. This will sit below a lower-powered, 190hp version of the 2.0-litre engine.

A plug-in hybrid variant is also available, combining a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 85kW electric motor with a 13kWh battery pack. It can be specified with either 204hp or 245hp, and both have a predicted electric-only range of 31 miles.

  • Cupra Formentor - rear
  • Cupra Formentor - dashboard

Both these 1.5- and plug-in hybrid Formentor models will be available to order in the UK in the first quarter of next year.

However, the range-topping version is available to order now, bringing performance-orientated suspension with adaptive chassis control, while a ‘DCC slider’ allows drivers to have a good degree of control over the damping force level of the shock absorber.

Equipped with all-wheel-drive, the Formentor features a system which can analyse the road in real-time and deliver power to the wheels with the most traction.

Inside, these high-specification cars benefit from heated leather bucket seats, a leather dashboard and a leather multi-function steering wheel. Higher-trim VZ3 and VZ Edition specifications are available with the range-topping Formentor too – priced at £42,000 and £43,840 respectively – bringing 19-inch copper wheels and Brembo brakes, as well as a panoramic sunroof. First deliveries of these Formentor models are expected to commence by the end of 2020.

View comments0
- Advertisement -
Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Delivered straight to your inbox

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert weekly newsletter. Essential car buying and car finance advice, our unique Expert Ratings, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.