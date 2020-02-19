Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

Cupra Ateca

(2018 - present)

75 %
Expert Rating

The Cupra Ateca is a performance version of the regular SEAT Ateca, and the first car to be branded as a stand-alone Cupra model. It is still sold and serviced from selected SEAT dealerships, but the performance is far superior to the regular SEAT versions.

Fundamentally, this is still a SEAT Ateca underneath, so size and interior layout are identical – as are the safety systems and overall Euro NCAP safety rating. Sales, servicing and warranty matters are also handled through the SEAT dealer network. Future Cupra models are expected to diverge more visibly from the SEAT range, although it may be a while before stand-alone Cupra dealerships start popping up.

The Cupra Ateca has received generally good reviews from performance-oriented motoring sources, which have praised its impressive performance for the money and for its rather unique proposition in the marketplace. The main criticisms are its almost unknown brand name and rather uninvolving driving experience compared to similarly-priced hot hatches.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol
Price: From £37,365 on-road

Launched: Summer 2018
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: June 2016

93%

ADULT OCCUPANT

84%

CHILD OCCUPANT

71%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

60%

SAFETY ASSIST

*note – scores are for the SEAT Ateca, since the structure and safety systems are exactly the same as the Cupra Ateca.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Cupra Ateca has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Cupra Ateca has received

2019

  • WhatCar? Awards – Best Sports SUV
  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Sports Car of the Year

Similar cars

If you’re interested in the Cupra Ateca, you might also like to consider these alternatives

Audi Q3 | BMW X1 | Jaguar E-Pace | Mercedes-Benz GLA | SEAT Ateca | Volkswagen Tiguan | Volvo XC40

