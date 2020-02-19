The Cupra Ateca is a performance version of the regular SEAT Ateca, and the first car to be branded as a stand-alone Cupra model. It is still sold and serviced from selected SEAT dealerships, but the performance is far superior to the regular SEAT versions.
Fundamentally, this is still a SEAT Ateca underneath, so size and interior layout are identical – as are the safety systems and overall Euro NCAP safety rating. Sales, servicing and warranty matters are also handled through the SEAT dealer network. Future Cupra models are expected to diverge more visibly from the SEAT range, although it may be a while before stand-alone Cupra dealerships start popping up.
The Cupra Ateca has received generally good reviews from performance-oriented motoring sources, which have praised its impressive performance for the money and for its rather unique proposition in the marketplace. The main criticisms are its almost unknown brand name and rather uninvolving driving experience compared to similarly-priced hot hatches.
Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol
Price: From £37,365 on-road
Launched: Summer 2018
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: TBA
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
The Car Expert
“The Cupra Ateca may be expensive, but it’s an attractive under-the-radar performance SUV. It’s practical, well-made and it goes like the clappers too.”
Auto Express
Score: 7 / 10
“The Cupra Ateca is a talented performance SUV that offers tremendous pace, hot hatch-rivalling handling and loads of kit.”
Autocar
Score: 7 / 10
“As an affordable family-oriented driver’s car, it evades most attempts at serious objective criticism – but not all.”
Car
Score: 8 / 10
“Does the Ateca work as a Cupra model in its own right? In all honesty, this could well get away with still having a SEAT badge on the front, and with Cupra logos dotted about like they are currently.”
Carbuyer
Score: 7.6 / 10
“The Cupra Ateca is an accomplished performance SUV at a tempting price but it’s a little short on character.”
Evo
Score: 7 / 10
“Overall, it’s a very undemanding sort of car to travel surprisingly quickly in, but a vehicle that sits slightly uneasily with the ‘developed by car lovers for car lovers’ line that Cupra claims lies at the heart of its products.”
Honest John
Model reviewed: Special Edition
Score: 8 / 10
“The fastest crossover SUV on sale for (vaguely) sensible money.”
Parkers
Score: 7.8 / 10
“SEAT’s Cupra brand debuts with a sporty SUV”
The Sun
“The Cupra Ateca is ahead of the SUV game with quick steering and good balance.”
The Telegraph
Score: 8 / 10
“SEAT’s… sorry, Cupra’s Golf R on stilts is a surprisingly effective hot hatch substitute, and retains all the good points that make the cooking Ateca such a winner. It’s not as involving as some hot hatches, but it’s still plenty of fun – and it offers something unique.”
Top Gear
Score: 7 / 10
“There’s not much else like it for the money, so long as you can get your head around the badge… and the price.”
What Car?
Score: 8 / 10
“The Cupra Ateca gives you huge performance and impressive practicality for a reasonable price. However, the closely related Volkswagen T-Roc R costs similar money and is even more fun.”
Which?
Score: 6.9 / 10
“The Cupra Ateca is a relatively unusual proposition in the mid-size SUV class, as high-performance off-roaders tend to sit in the upper echelons of the large SUV market. As such this Ateca has few natural rivals, the closest being the vastly more expensive Audi RS Q3.”
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: June 2016
*note – scores are for the SEAT Ateca, since the structure and safety systems are exactly the same as the Cupra Ateca.
Eco rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
The Cupra Ateca has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Cupra Ateca has received
2019
- WhatCar? Awards – Best Sports SUV
- Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Sports Car of the Year
