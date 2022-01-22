fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Cupra Born

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

71%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

The Cupra Born is an all-electric family-sized hatchback based on the Volkswagen ID.3, and the first EV to go on sale from SEAT’s performance-focused spin-off brand, Cupra.

The Born’s reception from the UK media has been very mixed – the hatchback has received plenty of praise for its sporty styling and practical interior, but a wide selection of reviewers have expressed their disappointment with the steering dynamics, pace and acceleration of the entry-level 45 kWh and mid-range 58 kWh Born models. Overall, it seems Cupra’s performance-orientated ethos is not too present in its first electric model.

Fitted with Cupra’s augmented reality head-up display, which projects graphics onto the car’s windscreen while you are driving, a more expensive and powerful 77 kWh version is planned to arrive in the UK sometime in the second half of 2022.

Described as “a mildly entertaining ID.3” by The Telegraph, publications such as Car, Carwow and Parkers find the Born hard to recommend over its cheaper Volkswagen sister model, despite its exterior styling and interior improvements, in what Autocar calls an “awkward moment” for the Cupra brand.

Dismissing the Cupra Born’s ID.3 roots, The Sun conversely points out out that this five-door hatchback offers a much cheaper all-electric alternative to the popular Tesla Model 3, and The Sunday Times concludes that, should you not be too bothered by performance, the Cupra Born is a “superb electric car with a useful real-world driving range”.

In isolation, the all-electric Born is an impressive family car, but for drivers expecting hot hatch performance rivalling the similarly-priced Cupra Leon, it is likely to disappoint. “A very competent electric hatchback”, Top Gear concludes, “but not quite the EV hot hatch we expected from Cupra.”

As of January 2022, the Cupra Born holds an Expert Rating of 71%, based on 15 reviews published by the British media. This is a brand new model, and therefore, we expect to see a large number of UK-based reviews being published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

Born highlights

  • Competitive battery range
  • Spacious and practical interior
  • Attractive exterior looks
  • Low running costs
  • Good levels of equipment as standard

Born lowlights

  • Performance does not match the sporty looks
  • Fiddly touch-sensitive buttons
  • No four-wheel drive models
  • Not as fun to drive as the Cupra Leon
  • Hard to recommend over the Volkswagen ID.3

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback
Engines: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £33,735 on-road

Launched: Spring 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Cupra Born front view | Expert Rating
Cupra Born front | Expert Rating
Cupra Born interior view | Expert Rating
Cupra Born rear view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Electrifying.com

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2022, the Cupra Born has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Cupra Born has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Cupra Born has received

2021

  • Golden Steering Wheel Awards – Best Compact Electric Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Cupra Born, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën ë-C4 | Honda e | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia e-Niro | Kia EV6Mazda MX-30 | Mini ElectricNissan Leaf | Polestar 2 | Tesla Model 3 | Volkswagen ID.3

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Honda e

Honda e

Fiat 500 Electric

Fiat 500 Electric

Volkswagen e-Up

Volkswagen e-Up

Volkswagen ID.3

Volkswagen ID.3

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved