Cupra Born EV now available to order

SEAT’s performance brand Cupra has announced the pricing and specification for the all-electric Born hatchback, with customers able to buy a model from the new range ahead of its early 2022 arrival.

Officially unveiled back in May, the Born is essentially Cupra’s version of the Volkswagen ID.3. It will have a range of three different battery sizes to choose from by the end of 2022. However, the Born is initially available with the mid-range 58kWh battery only.

A cheaper 45kWh version and a more expensive 77kWh variant are planned to be offered later in the year, with pricing for those models coming in the new year.

For now, the 58kWh Cupra Born has a range of three trim levels to choose from, consisting of the standard ‘V1’ trim, the midrange ‘V2’ trim, and the range-topping ‘V3’ trim.





For just under £34k, the standard model includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, heated door mirrors, a 12-inch infotainment console with navigation, a 5-inch digital cockpit behind the steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and keyless entry.

The V2 trim, which costs an extra £450, comes with 19-inch alloys and adds rear window tint, heated seats, and Cupra’s augmented reality head-up display which projects graphics onto the car’s windscreen while you are driving.

Fitted with 20-inch alloys, the top-spec starts at just over £37K and swaps out the standard leather seats for sportier bucket seats that are heated and fitted with a massage function.

Although the Born EV is available to order now, Cupra expects that customers will have to wait until around March 2022 for their order to be fulfilled, and the manufacturer concedes that the ongoing semi-conductor chip shortage may cause further delays.