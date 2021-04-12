fbpx

Cupra Formentor (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

Cupra Formentor

(2020 – present)

The Cupra Formentor is a mid-sized SUV/crossover, and the first model from the new Spanish performance brand not to be based on an existing SEAT model, unlike the Cupra Ateca and Cupra Leon. The Formentor went on sale in the UK in late 2020.

Size-wize, the Formentor is broadly similar to the other two models in the Cupra family, but it sits lower to the ground – roughly halfway between the Leon and the Ateca. Being its own distinctive model also helps avoid it looking like a go-faster SEAT.

The Cupra Formentor has received positive reviews from the UK motoring media, with a very good overall Expert Rating of 82% based on 21 reviews as of April 2021. It has been praised for its styling, comfort and technology, with the only criticisms really being that it’s not quite as sporty as the styling or Cupra name suggest.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £27,400 on-road

Launched: Winter 2020/21
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: March 2021

93%

ADULT OCCUPANT

88%

CHILD OCCUPANT

68%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

80%

SAFETY ASSIST

No eco rating

The Cupra Formentor has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. If and when the Formentor is assessed by Green NCAP, we’ll publish the results here.

No security rating

The Cupra Formentor has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Formentor is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

