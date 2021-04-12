The Cupra Formentor is a mid-sized SUV/crossover, and the first model from the new Spanish performance brand not to be based on an existing SEAT model, unlike the Cupra Ateca and Cupra Leon. The Formentor went on sale in the UK in late 2020.

Size-wize, the Formentor is broadly similar to the other two models in the Cupra family, but it sits lower to the ground – roughly halfway between the Leon and the Ateca. Being its own distinctive model also helps avoid it looking like a go-faster SEAT.

The Cupra Formentor has received positive reviews from the UK motoring media, with a very good overall Expert Rating of 82% based on 21 reviews as of April 2021. It has been praised for its styling, comfort and technology, with the only criticisms really being that it’s not quite as sporty as the styling or Cupra name suggest.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £27,400 on-road Launched: Winter 2020/21

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Cupra Formentor e-Hybrid 2021

Score: 7 / 10

“The Formentor is a great calling card for the Cupra brand – it’s stylish, drives well, comes well-equipped and with plenty of space.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Cupra’s first stand-alone model is a handsome SUV that drives every bit as good as it looks. It’s well specified and roomy on the inside and features as much new safety tech you could wish for beneath the skin, much of it fitted as standard. Just as well given that even the cheapest versions cost £40k.”

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 9 / 10

“Fast, stylish inside and out and packed with the latest tech, the Cupra Formentor is an impressive machine that is both more desirable and better value than more established premium rivals.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: e-Hybrid VZ2 245PS DSG 2021

Score: 8 / 10

“Standalone Cupra Formentor SUV gets front-drive and electrically assisted power. Prepare for a wild ride.”

Read review Score: 9 / 10

“Versatile, interesting, rewarding; the Cupra Formentor is one of the best fast crossovers yet.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“The Cupra Formentor isn’t a wildly exciting drive, then, but it’s a well-rounded one and rewarding, given this is a tall, relatively practical fast car. Its character isn’t unlike that of an old Forester in that it’s surefooted and a useful few centimetres taller than average yet resists being either floaty or crash.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic 4Drive VZ Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“The Cupra Formentor 310PS 4Drive VZ Edition is great fun, and a true appetite-whetter. But the make-or-break for Cupra’s future will be the more populist versions: bring them on.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8 / 10

“The Cupra Formentor is a quick and fun-to-drive SUV, but it’s still heavily influenced by cheaper SEAT models”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Cupra Formentor is the first model from SEAT’s off-shoot performance brand. It looks great inside and out and is fun on the right road, but there are bigger boots and higher driving positions available.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: VZ2 310PS 4Drive DSG

“The Cupra Formenro would be perfect for Darth Vader or Batman’s off-duty runaround.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre perol automatic VZ2

Score: 8 / 10

“It might not be as fast as Lamborghini’s Urus SUV, but to my eye it looks better and is £120,000 cheaper.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic 310 TSI

Score: 8 / 10

“The best take on the performance crossover at its size and price point so far, and with genuine charisma and style to boot.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The interior is typical Volkswagen Group, aside from the leather-clad bucket seats and new 10-inch floating navigation system, the cabin is filled with dark plastics. Cupra is intended to provide a mix of premium and sportiness, and the Formentor’s cabin reflects this.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Distinctive crossover blurs the lines between sports and utility.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic

“The Cupra Formentor looks as mean as a Lamborghini Urus and drives like a Porsche Macan – and is way cheaper than both.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

“I drove it back from London one afternoon and even though lockdown restrictions meant traffic was so light I did the journey in just 75 minutes, it felt as if I’d been at the wheel for a week. It was – and this is harsh – boring.” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid e-Hybrid VZ2

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a parts-bin special, that’s undeniable, but this front-drive PHEV Cupra Formentor brings genuine design virtuosity and driver appeal to a part of the market that is usually characterised by its dull but worthy appeal. For company car drivers looking for a 10% benefit-in-kind car that might leave a smile on their faces, look no further.”

Read review Score: 8 / 10

“Using the Cupra name for a range of go-faster regular SEATs might cause some confusion, but this machine is a credible product all the same. Quick, quite good to drive, spacious and reasonably comfortable, the Cupra Formentor is much more than a parts-bin special.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 8 / 10

“Cupra’s first standalone model is a handsome crossover with decent road manners and plenty of space.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Cupra Formentor doesn’t feel as playful as the closely related Volkswagen T-Roc R, but it’s every bit as fast in its similarly priced, range-topping form, plus it handles with composure and has a much nicer interior.”

Read review Score: 10 / 10

“Having driven the most powerful version, we can say that the Cupra Formentor offers the firepower and handling prowess to keep pace with its sports SUV rivals, and also offers decent practicality and a nicer interior for the money.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: March 2021 93% ADULT OCCUPANT 88% CHILD OCCUPANT 68% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 80% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Cupra Formentor has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic. If and when the Formentor is assessed by Green NCAP, we’ll publish the results here.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Cupra Formentor has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Formentor is chosen for assessment, we will update this page.

