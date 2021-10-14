fbpx

Cupra Leon

Summary

Launched in early 2020, the Cupra Leon is a sporty, performance-focused version of the SEAT Leon, available in both hatchback and estate body styles.

The Cupra Leon has also been heavily influenced by the Volkswagen Golf performance models – the GTE, GTI and Golf R models. The base-spec Leon gets the Golf GTI’s 245hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine under its bonnet, while the top spec Leon gets a 300hp unit that’s very similar to the Golf R’s 320hp engine. There’s also a plug-in hybrid version, which takes its combination of 1.4-litre petrol engine and electric motor from the Golf GTE.

The Cupra Leon has been generally well-received by the UK media, some reviewers labelling the Leon as a class-leader in the hot hatch category, while the large majority conclude that it doesn’t all come together to quite the same standard as the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Evo conclude that “the new Leon lacks the performance and engagement” of the Golf that inspired it, and Top Gear agrees, adding that “this Cupra is lacking the edge to establish itself as a worthwhile addition to the hot hatch hall of fame.”

However, many reviewers are quick to point out how surprisingly practical the Cupra Leon is day-to-day, particularly the estate variant. The Sun comments that the Leon “will slip into family life seamlessly”, while Car Keys explain that “the Leon Estate is a real all-rounder of a car, as it’s able to deliver thrills, performance and excitement on everyday drives, yet at the same time is seriously practical to use as a family car.”

Auto Trader also point out that the exterior design of the Cupra Leon is “an impressive twist on its Golf GTI foundations and arguably the more attractive choice.”

As of October 2021, the Cupra Leon holds an Expert Rating of 72%, based on 21 reviews published by UK media sources. That’s a narrow two points behind the Golf GTI, and one point better than the regular SEAT Leon range.

Leon highlights

  • Attractive exterior looks
  • A practical all-rounder
  • Great straight-line speed
  • Responsive handling and body control

Leon lowlights

  • No manual gearbox options
  • Not as engaging to drive as some rivals
  • plug-in hybrid version is notably bland
  • Constantly reminding your friends that its not a SEAT

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback/estate
Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £34,400 on-road

Launched: Spring 2020
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2020

92%

ADULT OCCUPANT

88%

CHILD OCCUPANT

71%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

80%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety rating

As the Cupra Leon is effectively a performance version of the SEAT Leon, Euro NCAP have decided to use the same safety test for both cars. They conducted some additional whiplash tests on the Cupra Leon, but concluded that the results were the same as the SEAT, and awarded the Cupra a five-star rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Cupra Leon has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Cupra Leon, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Ford Focus ST | Honda Civic Type RHyundai i30 N | Mercedes-AMG A 35 | Mini Clubman John Cooper Works | Renault Megane RS | Skoda Octavia vRS | Volkswagen Golf GTI

The Cupra Leon faces some tough competition, particularly from rivals from within the Volkswagen Group family, such as the Skoda Octavia vRS and Volkswagen Golf GTI. Other close competitors include the Ford Focus ST, the Hyundai i30 N, the Renault Megane RS and the Honda Civic Type R.

However, the Cupra Leon is the only one of these hot hatch options that has a plug-in hybrid variant available.

