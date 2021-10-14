Summary

Launched in early 2020, the Cupra Leon is a sporty, performance-focused version of the SEAT Leon, available in both hatchback and estate body styles.

The Cupra Leon has also been heavily influenced by the Volkswagen Golf performance models – the GTE, GTI and Golf R models. The base-spec Leon gets the Golf GTI’s 245hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine under its bonnet, while the top spec Leon gets a 300hp unit that’s very similar to the Golf R’s 320hp engine. There’s also a plug-in hybrid version, which takes its combination of 1.4-litre petrol engine and electric motor from the Golf GTE.

The Cupra Leon has been generally well-received by the UK media, some reviewers labelling the Leon as a class-leader in the hot hatch category, while the large majority conclude that it doesn’t all come together to quite the same standard as the Volkswagen Golf GTI.

Evo conclude that “the new Leon lacks the performance and engagement” of the Golf that inspired it, and Top Gear agrees, adding that “this Cupra is lacking the edge to establish itself as a worthwhile addition to the hot hatch hall of fame.”

However, many reviewers are quick to point out how surprisingly practical the Cupra Leon is day-to-day, particularly the estate variant. The Sun comments that the Leon “will slip into family life seamlessly”, while Car Keys explain that “the Leon Estate is a real all-rounder of a car, as it’s able to deliver thrills, performance and excitement on everyday drives, yet at the same time is seriously practical to use as a family car.”

Auto Trader also point out that the exterior design of the Cupra Leon is “an impressive twist on its Golf GTI foundations and arguably the more attractive choice.”

As of October 2021, the Cupra Leon holds an Expert Rating of 72%, based on 21 reviews published by UK media sources. That’s a narrow two points behind the Golf GTI, and one point better than the regular SEAT Leon range.

Leon highlights Attractive exterior looks

A practical all-rounder

Great straight-line speed

Responsive handling and body control Leon lowlights No manual gearbox options

Not as engaging to drive as some rivals

plug-in hybrid version is notably bland

Constantly reminding your friends that its not a SEAT

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback/estate

Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £34,400 on-road Launched: Spring 2020

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“Brilliant to drive, well-equipped and offering decent value for money, the Cupra Leon is a hot hatchback worthy of serious consideration.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic

Score: 9 / 10

“If Cupra’s branding is hard to get your head around, the cars themselves are far simpler to understand. And, in this case, very easy to be impressed by. Good looking, quick, superbly fun to drive and well equipped for the money, the Cupra Leon 2.0 TSI 300 is just a great hot hatchback.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic VZ2

Score: 9 / 10

“Fast, stylish and well-equipped, Cupra’s take on the Leon is an impressive twist on its Golf GTI foundations and arguably the more attractive choice.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic VZ2 estate

Score: 9 / 10

“Stylish, understated and fun to drive the Cupra Leon Estate combines hot hatch performance with family car practicality.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The non-Clubsport Volkswagen Golf GTI should be much more concerned. That the Cupra Leon is also the more spacious of the two cousins and has plenty of premium feel only hardens its case. Either way, this Cupra is a welcome addition to the class.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 6 / 10

“Clever plug-in hybrid powertrain in a hot Leon hatch sounds more uniquely appealing than it turns out to be.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Exciting performance with a well-judged chassis.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid hatchback

Score: 6 / 10

“If you view the Cupra Leon e-Hybrid as a hot hatch that’s going to cost pennies to run, you’re going to be disappointed. But as a comfortable, plug-in hybrid hatchback that occasionally uses its electric assistance to lighten up the mood, you have yourself a well-rounded, sporty-looking family car.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic VZ2 estate

Score: 9 / 10

“The Cupra Leon Estate is a real all-rounder of a car, as it’s able to deliver thrills, performance and excitement on everyday drives, yet at the same time is seriously practical to use as a family car.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Cupra Leon is a stylish, high-performance take on the standard hatch that’s a desirable alternative to mainstream rivals.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 8 / 10

“The Cupra Leon looks a bit sportier than the old model, but it doesn’t go all out like the mad Honda Civic Type R. There are big air intakes and a low splitter, plus new side skirts, lowered suspension and 19-inch alloys.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic VZ2 estate

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s capable and handsome, but the new Leon lacks the performance and engagement of its predecessors.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic TSI 300

Score: 9 / 10

“One of the sharpest hot hatchbacks money can buy right now, despite weird branding.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

“A hot version of the new SEAT Leon, the Cupra Leon follows the Ateca in being sold as a standalone Cupra model. It’s available in five-door hatch or estate body styles as well with plug-in hybrid or petrol engine powertrains.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“Reborn fast Leon also offers plug-in hybrid technology”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic VZ2

“The Cupra Leon is the most spicy of hatchbacks, and will slip into family life seamlessly.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic VZ2 estate

Score: 8 / 10

“The Cupra Leon Estate truly manages to be one for all seasons and all reasons. There’s a whiff of opportunity missed, though, because with the 292bhp powertrain and suspension from the hatchback, it would be an even better car. It’s still one of the finest fast estates on the market – and that makes it alright by us.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic VZ2

Score: 10 / 10

“The Cupra Leon is, in short, a hot hatch par excellence. The only thing you’ll really find to dislike about it, apart perhaps from some of the scratchy interior plastics, is its infuriating infotainment system. It’s one of the best hot hatchbacks on the market today.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“This Cupra is lacking the edge to establish itself as a worthwhile addition to the hot hatch hall of fame.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.4-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 6 / 10

“Once the battery’s dead, this is no hot hatch. It’s just a heavy car with a small engine. So go purely petrol if you want a Cupra Leon for fun.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: eHybrid

Score: 6 / 10

“The Cupra Leon eHybrid is a very fine plug-in hybrid to drive, but a very mediocre hot hatchback.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: December 2020 92% ADULT OCCUPANT 88% CHILD OCCUPANT 71% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 80% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety rating

As the Cupra Leon is effectively a performance version of the SEAT Leon, Euro NCAP have decided to use the same safety test for both cars. They conducted some additional whiplash tests on the Cupra Leon, but concluded that the results were the same as the SEAT, and awarded the Cupra a five-star rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Cupra Leon has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Cupra Leon, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Ford Focus ST | Honda Civic Type R | Hyundai i30 N | Mercedes-AMG A 35 | Mini Clubman John Cooper Works | Renault Megane RS | Skoda Octavia vRS | Volkswagen Golf GTI

The Cupra Leon faces some tough competition, particularly from rivals from within the Volkswagen Group family, such as the Skoda Octavia vRS and Volkswagen Golf GTI. Other close competitors include the Ford Focus ST, the Hyundai i30 N, the Renault Megane RS and the Honda Civic Type R.

However, the Cupra Leon is the only one of these hot hatch options that has a plug-in hybrid variant available.

