Dacia adds hybrid engine to Jogger range

Dacia has revealed an electrified version of its biggest seven-seat model, called the Jogger Hybrid 140, which is now available to order in the UK.

This new hybrid variant makes use of a 1.6-litre petrol engine, paired with two electric motors and an additional small 1.2kWh battery to produce 140hp. By comparison, the Jogger was previously only offered with a smaller 110hp 1.0-litre petrol engine.

The introduction of the Hybrid 140 is a significant milestone for the Dacia brand, as this is the first electrified model the manufacturer has ever produced. Plans for this hybrid variant have been in the works for some time – Dacia announced that the Jogger would be its first electrified model at the people carrier’s unveiling back in September 2021.

Besides the slight performance boost, Dacia says that the hybrid’s key strength is its efficiency. Thanks to regenerative braking and other energy recovery methods, the electrified people carrier offers a fuel efficiency of 57mpg.

Dacia says that the hybrid can be driven around in ‘full-electric’ mode often on urban commutes, and that this model is 40% more fuel efficient than the cheaper petrol model.

As you would expect, the car’s gearbox is automatic, and the seven-inch infotainment screen on the people carrier’s dashboard displays additional information about the hybrid drivetrain, including how much electric range you have.

The Jogger Hybrid 140 model is not available with the standard ‘Essential’ trim, and is instead reserved for the more expensive ‘Expression’ and ‘Extreme SE’ grades. The hybrid comes with an 3-year/60,000-mile warranty as standard, as well as an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty for the car’s battery.

While prices for the ICE-powered Jogger start at £17k, the Hybrid 140 is now available to order from close to £23k.

Despite its rather abysmal Euro NCAP safety rating, the Dacia Jogger holds an Expert Rating of 72%, and has been highly-regarded by motoring journalists since its 2022 arrival, thanks to its very competitive pricing, spacious cabin and easy driving experience. Since March last year, Dacia says it has taken around 83,000 Jogger orders, and hopes this hybrid model will build on that success.

