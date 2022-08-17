Dacia Duster (2010 - 2017) | Expert Rating

Summary

The Dacia Duster is a small SUV/crossover, priced at the budget end of the market. This model was the first generation, which was launched in late 2010 and ended production in 2017.

Described by Autocar as “a no-nonsense machine that wears its bargain price tag like a badge of honour”, the first iteration of the Duster received a rather mixed bag of review scores while it was on sale.

As a spacious and practical family car that undercut the price of its rivals by several thousand, the Duster was earmarked by the British media for its serious value-for-money, but this budget deal had several trade-offs.

“It has genuine off-road ability”, Carwow commented, “but it drives like it was designed in the 1990s”. Several reviewers agreed with this sentiment – the Duster could soak up potholes with ease, but it wasn’t too agile in the corners and was quite noisy on the motorway. A number of journalists also commented that they could not recommend the Duster due to its poor Euro NCAP safety rating.

The biggest compromise facing buyers was the car’s interior however, which What Car? said was “not a particularly pleasant place to be”. Reviewers took issue with the SUV’s fragile interior plastics, dated on-board tech and the car’s rather basic entry-level equipment list, which did not include modern essentials like air conditioning.

That said, should you be able to look past its shortcomings, the Duster was a no-frills option with an enticing price point. “For cash-strapped families” What Car? concluded, “the Duster offers an option like no other.”

No longer in production, the first-generation Dacia Duster holds an Expert Rating of 60%, based on 28 reviews published by UK media sources.

Duster highlights Serious value-for-money

Spacious and practical cabin

Large boot

Two- and four-wheel drive models on offer Duster lowlights Fragile interior plastics

So-so fuel economy

Lead-in models didn’t have air-con

Dated driving dynamics

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price when new: From £9,290 on-road Launched: Autumn 2010

Last updated: Winter 2013/14

Replaced: Summer 2018

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

No safety rating

The Dacia Duster was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2011 and awarded a three-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2017 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

No longer on sale, the first-generation Dacia Duster has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. The SUV was discontinued before this emissions testing body came into being in 2018.

Reliability rating

As of August 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Dacia Duster to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Duster, we’ll publish the score here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Dacia Duster has received

2017 Carbuyer Awards – Best Cheap Car + Best Winter Car 2016 Carbuyer Awards – Best Winter Car 2015 The Green Apple Awards – Best Small SUV

2013 Tow Car Awards – Best Budget 4×4 2012 Top Gear Awards – Best Bargain Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Dacia Duster, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C3 Aircross | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Yeti | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Crossland X | Volkswagen T-Cross

Buy a used Dacia Duster

If you’re looking to buy a Dacia Duster, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more Finding your next car is easy at Motorpoint. Find out more

Car subscriptions

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help (PS: What’s a car subscription?)