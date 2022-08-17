Dacia Duster (2010 - 2017) | Expert Rating

Summary
The Dacia Duster is a small SUV/crossover, priced at the budget end of the market. This model was the first generation, which was launched in late 2010 and ended production in 2017.
Described by Autocar as “a no-nonsense machine that wears its bargain price tag like a badge of honour”, the first iteration of the Duster received a rather mixed bag of review scores while it was on sale.
As a spacious and practical family car that undercut the price of its rivals by several thousand, the Duster was earmarked by the British media for its serious value-for-money, but this budget deal had several trade-offs.
“It has genuine off-road ability”, Carwow commented, “but it drives like it was designed in the 1990s”. Several reviewers agreed with this sentiment – the Duster could soak up potholes with ease, but it wasn’t too agile in the corners and was quite noisy on the motorway. A number of journalists also commented that they could not recommend the Duster due to its poor Euro NCAP safety rating.
The biggest compromise facing buyers was the car’s interior however, which What Car? said was “not a particularly pleasant place to be”. Reviewers took issue with the SUV’s fragile interior plastics, dated on-board tech and the car’s rather basic entry-level equipment list, which did not include modern essentials like air conditioning.
That said, should you be able to look past its shortcomings, the Duster was a no-frills option with an enticing price point. “For cash-strapped families” What Car? concluded, “the Duster offers an option like no other.”
No longer in production, the first-generation Dacia Duster holds an Expert Rating of 60%, based on 28 reviews published by UK media sources.
Duster highlights
- Serious value-for-money
- Spacious and practical cabin
- Large boot
- Two- and four-wheel drive models on offer
Duster lowlights
- Fragile interior plastics
- So-so fuel economy
- Lead-in models didn’t have air-con
- Dated driving dynamics
Key specifications
Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price when new: From £9,290 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2010
Last updated: Winter 2013/14
Replaced: Summer 2018
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Dacia Duster offers the space and practicality of a Nissan Qashqai, but for the price of a Micra.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
“By keeping things relatively low-tech, Dacia has ensured the Duster has a decent reliability record, and build quality is also better than expected.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6.4 / 10
“If you’re a driver who’s only after SUV looks for a bargain price, then Dacia’s Sandero Stepway provides them for even less cash. If, however, you want some genuine 4×4 ability, along with adequate space for the family and an honest, no-nonsense image, the Duster will be right up your street. Proof that any car is a good car if it’s cheap enough.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Dacia Duster is a no-nonsense machine that wears its bargain price tag like a badge of honour. And we can’t help liking it for that.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.5 dCi 85 4×2
“Compact Dacia Duster offroader has a robust character and represents one hell of a bargain.”
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: 4×4
Score: 7 / 10
“The Dacia Duster comes with a low price, but you get what you pay for.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel 110 EDC Prestige
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s a likeable thing, the newly fettled for 2017 Dacia Duster. It’s got old-school ruggedness and an honest approach to the ever-popular SUV/crossover class, and it’s refreshing to drive something without any airs and graces.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.5 dCi 2wd (2010)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Dacia Duster is a deliciously focused device.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Dacia Duster is the ultimate budget crossover, great for those who want a run-around that is not afraid to venture off-road a little.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.6 Access 4×2
“Sub-£9k Dacia Duster SUV is almost unbelievable value for money.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.4 / 10
“The Dacia Duster is the best-value SUV on the market today. It’s a rugged, practical and simple machine that can be surprisingly fun to drive.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5 / 10
“The Dacia Duster offers amazing value for money, lots of space for the price and genuine off-road ability, but it feels like a budget model and drives like it was designed in the 1990s.”
Read review
Daily Mail
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Dacia Duster is basic, agricultural, old hat, but honest about what it is.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Laureate dCi 110
Score: 10 / 10
“The Dacia Duster is gloriously unpretentious.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: 4×4
“The Dacia Duster is a terrifically good value SUV that’s spacious, rugged, drives really rather well and doesn’t empty your pocket with a load of kit that you don’t really need.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The new dual-clutch automatic gearbox in the Dacia Duster is a worthy choice, thanks to its smooth and fast shifts.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre diesel manual 4×4
Score: 7 / 10
“If you’re looking for the utmost in refinement and you’re a fan of upmarket, tech-laden interiors then the Dacia Duster may not be the car for you, but if you want a good value overall package that can cope with the average demands of UK rural life then you should consider the Duster.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Dacia Duster makes a mockery of premium price tags and those lifestyle adverts you’ll see in glossy magazines. Few cars offer this much space and practicality for such a low price.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Overall, the Duster makes a mockery of the prices asked for rival SUVs. It’s not perfect, but you’ll get to enjoy the smug sense of satisfaction of having more money in your wallet.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Price-leading Dacia Duster is hugely desirable SUV for families.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: Ambiance 4×2
“The Dacia Duster offers a supple, comfortable ride but there is body roll in corners. But that won’t bother owners who just love the value.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Dacia Duster is a four-wheel-drive family car that gets back to basics, and is all the better for it.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The long and short of it is that the Dacia Duster is a seriously well-priced and decent SUV that does everything you need it to do.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 5 / 10
“The Dacia Duster gives you a lot of space for little money. However, it’s easy to see why it’s much cheaper than a Skoda Yeti or Nissan Qashqai because it has a budget interior, agricultural driving manners and a poor crash-test rating.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 3 / 10
“Dacia’s sports utility offering is a no-frills, retro package that fails to excite.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 4 / 10
“Buying a Dacia Duster requires some compromises. Its interior is a little rough and ready and, although there’s plenty of space inside, it’s not a particularly pleasant place to be. It’s not as good dynamically as just about all of its more expensive rivals, either, but none of them can match its throwaway price. For cash-strapped families, the Duster offers an option like no other.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 1.6 Access 4×2
“The Duster’s main strength is the fact that it offers SUV space for supermini money. However, we wouldn’t go for this version because its so poorly equipped.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Dacia Duster’s poor safety rating makes this a clear Which? Don’t Buy model and one to be avoided.”
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
The Dacia Duster was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2011 and awarded a three-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2017 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.
Eco rating
No eco rating
No longer on sale, the first-generation Dacia Duster has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. The SUV was discontinued before this emissions testing body came into being in 2018.
Reliability rating
As of August 2022, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Dacia Duster to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy. As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Duster, we’ll publish the score here.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Dacia Duster has received
2017
- Carbuyer Awards – Best Cheap Car + Best Winter Car
2016
- Carbuyer Awards – Best Winter Car
2015
- The Green Apple Awards – Best Small SUV
2013
- Tow Car Awards – Best Budget 4×4
2012
- Top Gear Awards – Best Bargain Car
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Dacia Duster, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Citroën C3 Aircross | Fiat 500X | Ford EcoSport | Honda HR-V | Hyundai Bayon | Jeep Renegade | Kia Stonic | Mazda CX-3 | MG ZS | Mitsubishi ASX | Nissan Juke | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | SEAT Arona | Skoda Yeti | SsangYong Tivoli | Suzuki Vitara | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Crossland X | Volkswagen T-Cross
