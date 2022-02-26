Dacia expands Duster range with Extreme SE trim

Featuring some minor styling tweaks inside and out, Dacia has added a new Extreme SE trim to its Duster SUV range, available for UK customers to order from April 2022.

Based on the range-topping Prestige package, which includes keyless entry, automatic air conditioning, blind spot monitoring and a mulitview parking camera, the Dacia Duster Extreme SE Edition adds some orange detailing on the roof bars, door mirrors and front grille, and gloss black 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Extreme SE is also available in a new ‘Urban Grey’ colour scheme, one of eight exterior colours customers can choose from. The orange accents can also be found on the grey upholstery and dashboard inside, with ‘Piano Black’ inserts fitted to the front door panels. The front seats are heated.

Like the Prestige trim, the Extreme SE comes equipped with an eight-inch infotainment console compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus Dacia’s own sat nav software. The same six engine options are available for the Extreme SE, as well as a four-wheel drive variant – soon to be the most expensive Dacia Duster model in the range.

Prices for the new top-of-the-range Duster Extreme SE are set to start at £17,495, which is £300 more than the Duster Prestige. Dacia will start taking orders in April, with the first customer cars expected to arrive from May.

Since its arrival in Summer 2018, the Dacia Duster has received a broad range of review scores from the UK media, praised for its value-for-money and practicality, and criticised for its driving dynamics and safety shortcomings. The compact SUV currently holds an Expert Rating of 64% in our Expert Rating Index.