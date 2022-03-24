Summary

The Dacia Jogger is a compact people carrier that arrived in the UK in Spring 2022, and currently the cheapest seven-seater on sale by a considerable margin.

Only available from launch with a petrol engine and manual gearbox, the Jogger is the successor to the Dacia Lodgy MPV, which never reached the UK in its lifespan. A hybrid version of the Jogger is expected to arrive in 2023.

A stand-out model thanks to its value-for-money, the Dacia Jogger is highly-regarded by motoring journalists because its affordable price point effectively puts the MPV in a class of its own. “Consider the staggering versatility it offers for such a low price and no other new car even comes close”, Auto Express explains. The Jogger’s closest competitor is currently the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer, which is twice as expensive.

Beyond the price, the Sunday Times is enthused by the Jogger’s “roomy” interior with “no-frills practicality”. Although the Jogger’s cabin is trimmed in cheap plastics, a compromise expected at this price point, the third-row seats can be removed, allowing the Jogger to operate like a large estate car should that be the customer’s preference.

Despite the widespread optimism for the Jogger’s arrival, several reviewers remain cautious due to Dacia’s questionable safety record. The Jogger has not yet been put through Euro NCAP crash tests, and the company’s record is not that good in recent years. The Sandero scored a very poor two-star rating and the new Spring EV (not yet on sale in the UK) has already been tarred with a woeful one-star rating.

As of March 2022, the Dacia Jogger holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 15 reviews collected to date. This is a brand-new model and we expect to see further UK-based reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

Jogger highlights Very competitive pricing

Spacious seven-seat cabin

Easy driving experience

Energetic petrol engine Jogger lowlights Limited powertrain range

Cheap interior materials

Loud wind noise at higher speeds

Dacia’s questionable safety record

Key specifications

Body style: Seven-seat MPV

Engines: petrol

Price: From £14,995 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Extreme SE

Score: 10 / 10

“It’s no surprise that the Dacia Jogger is great value for money, but consider the staggering versatility it offers for such a low price and no other new car even comes close. Whether you choose to use it as a full seven-seater, or ditch the back seats to turn it into a huge estate car, it does a brilliant job of filling either role. It may be basic, but it’s even decent enough to drive.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Dacia’s first seven-seat, large family car is unbelievably good value for money. If you’re after luxury and creature comforts then go elsewhere but if budget and space are your priorities the Jogger is the car you’ve been waiting for.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There are definitely areas where the car could have been cleverer, but you can’t argue with the value. A car of the moment? With the current cost-of-living squeeze, it feels like it.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Extreme SE

Score: 8 / 10

“The Jogger matches the Dacia ethos point for point and, despite being identical to the Sandero from the B-pillar forwards, is a totally different proposition. There are definitely areas where the car could have been cleverer, but you can’t argue with the value. A car of the moment? With the current cost-of-living squeeze, it feels like it.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Dacia Jogger is so honest that it’s almost impossible to dislike. Props to the budget brand for making something that ticks so many boxes – it’s spacious, comfortable, clever and amazing value for money.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It feels as though Dacia is well and truly into its rhythm. Cars like the Jogger show that you needn’t pay over the odds for practicality and for families who want a reliable but well-made car, this Dacia will no doubt hit the nail on the head. There are some drawbacks such as lower-quality materials and a slightly thrummy engine, but when you put this alongside the Jogger’s impressively low starting price, it’s very hard to argue with.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“There’s very little not to like about the Jogger. It’s not exciting but it’s not meant to be, and you get so much space and all the features you need for an affordable price.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“We like the Dacia Jogger. It’s a refreshingly affordable new car that goes against the fad for premium-badged SUVs. It’s impossible to overemphasise how remarkably good value it is – it’s a seven-seat estate car for the price of a pretty basic Ford Fiesta.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s hardly a more affordable way to transport your family. It’s not the bargain basement special you might think, either – it’s comfortable, well-equipped and easy to drive.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“We’d like to see what sort of safety score the Dacia Jogger receives and how well it performs with seven people aboard. But on early impressions, the answer is yes – this is a fabulously honest, practical and useful car. It’s incredibly spacious for its size – you simply can’t get seven adult-sized seats in a comparable package, anywhere.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Jogger sticker price is £14,995. The next-cheapest seven-seater I can think of is a Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer at £29k. Almost twice the price. The Volkswagen Touran is £30k.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Dacia brand stands for no-frills practicality and comfort, and that’s exactly what the Jogger provides. It’s miles cheaper than anything else of this size, and it’s roomier and more practical than any of the increasingly few cars that can compete on price. Of course, other cars will be more desirable, despite Dacia’s best efforts to make the Jogger look interesting, but there’s more to the Dacia’s anti-fashion appeal than just value.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s a lot to like about the Jogger; it has seven seats, it’s not bad to drive and it’s damn cheap, but then I think of that famous Volvo advert with the copy line: If Volvo thought life was cheap, they’d have built a cheaper car.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s actually quite fun for a family bus, although given that we drove it without passengers onboard perhaps we should wait to try it with a full load before giving a definitive judgement. For this price and with its ruthless attention to detail, the Jogger is great just the way it is.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“You could be forgiven for thinking that spending so little on an MPV would bring big compromises, but the Dacia Jogger is a well-thought-out people mover with genuine seven-seat usability, decent driving dynamics and plenty of equipment.”

Read review

No safety rating

As of March 2022, the Dacia Jogger has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the Dacia Jogger has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

