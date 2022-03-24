fbpx

Expert Rating

Dacia Jogger

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

73%
Summary

The Dacia Jogger is a compact people carrier that arrived in the UK in Spring 2022, and currently the cheapest seven-seater on sale by a considerable margin.

Only available from launch with a petrol engine and manual gearbox, the Jogger is the successor to the Dacia Lodgy MPV, which never reached the UK in its lifespan. A hybrid version of the Jogger is expected to arrive in 2023.

A stand-out model thanks to its value-for-money, the Dacia Jogger is highly-regarded by motoring journalists because its affordable price point effectively puts the MPV in a class of its own. “Consider the staggering versatility it offers for such a low price and no other new car even comes close”, Auto Express explains. The Jogger’s closest competitor is currently the Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer, which is twice as expensive.

Beyond the price, the Sunday Times is enthused by the Jogger’s “roomy” interior with “no-frills practicality”. Although the Jogger’s cabin is trimmed in cheap plastics, a compromise expected at this price point, the third-row seats can be removed, allowing the Jogger to operate like a large estate car should that be the customer’s preference.

Despite the widespread optimism for the Jogger’s arrival, several reviewers remain cautious due to Dacia’s questionable safety record. The Jogger has not yet been put through Euro NCAP crash tests, and the company’s record is not that good in recent years. The Sandero scored a very poor two-star rating and the new Spring EV (not yet on sale in the UK) has already been tarred with a woeful one-star rating.

As of March 2022, the Dacia Jogger holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 15 reviews collected to date. This is a brand-new model and we expect to see further UK-based reviews published in coming months, which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

Jogger highlights

  • Very competitive pricing
  • Spacious seven-seat cabin
  • Easy driving experience
  • Energetic petrol engine

Jogger lowlights

  • Limited powertrain range
  • Cheap interior materials
  • Loud wind noise at higher speeds
  • Dacia’s questionable safety record

Key specifications

Body style: Seven-seat MPV
Engines: petrol
Price: From £14,995 on-road

Launched: Spring 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Dacia Jogger front view | Expert Rating
Dacia Jogger rear view | Expert Rating
Dacia Jogger boot capacity view | Expert Rating
Dacia Jogger interior view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2022, the Dacia Jogger has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP. If and when it is put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the Dacia Jogger has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Dacia Jogger, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer | Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourer |  Ford Galaxy | Ford S-Max | Volkswagen Sharan

