The Dacia Sandero is a supermini-size small five-door hatchback, best known for being the cheapest new car on sale in the UK since it was launched here in 2013. Size-wize, the Sandero is similar to a Ford Fiesta or Vauxhall Corsa. However, on price it undercuts everything else in the supermini category considerably, and is similar to (but still cheaper than) the Hyundai i10 or Kia Picanto.

There is a more rugged version of the Sandero, called the Dacia Sandero Stepway. This is not covered on this page, and we have a separate page for that model, which rates slightly better than the regular Sandero range.

The Dacia Sandero has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media. Objectively, it performs fairly poorly in most areas compared to rivals, which is reflected in an overall Expert Rating that that is the lowest in the supermini class. But when price is taken into account, it generally makes a good account of itself given that it is thousands of pounds cheaper than most similarly-sized rivals.

Body style: Five-door hatchback

Engines: petrol

Price: From £6,995 on-road Launched: Spring 2013

Last updated: Winter 2018/19

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Dacia Sandero is a thoroughly competent supermini that performs way above its price.”

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

Score: 6 / 10

“The Dacia Sandero is the UK’s value king, offering up more space and practicality than anything else in its price range”

Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Ambiance

Score: 6 / 10

Score: 6 / 10

“The headline £5,995 pricetag of the no-frills Access model is tempting, but the £1,000 extra the Ambiance commands adds in essential kit such as air-con, electric front windows and even a DAB radio with Bluetooth. That makes it the real bargain in the range.”

Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

Score: 6 / 10

“If you’re considering one of the more expensive Dacia Sandero options, then you’ll have to buy carefully. The basic model makes sense, as its adequate capabilities suffice given its price, but the higher-specification models have to compete with highly polished and well-developed acts.”

Model reviewed: 0.9-litre petrol manual Comfort

Score: 6 / 10

Score: 6 / 10

“In reality, the biggest rival for the Sandero remains the various used cars you can buy for the same money.”

Car + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol manual Laureate

Score: 6 / 10

Score: 6 / 10

“The appeal of the Dacia Sandero lies in its simplicity and its honesty. It’s not trying to be fashionable, the best to drive or the highest quality, but what it does offer is heaps of space and plenty of equipment for very little money.”

Model reviewed: 0.9-litre petrol manual

Score: 6 / 10

Score: 6 / 10

“Austerity has never been so endearing. I can’t wait to park one next to the Range Rovers at Waitrose.”

Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Score: 7 / 10

“The Dacia Sandero is incredibly good value, with low running costs and great practicality – but don’t expect lavish materials or polished fit and finish”

Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 0.9-litre petrol manual

Score: 8 / 10

Score: 8 / 10

“If I needed a runabout, I would buy this car above any other on the market today” (Chris Evans)

Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

Score: 6 / 10

“It’s easy to forgive the Dacia Sandero’s shortcomings. Even if you skip the headline-grabbing model and opt for something pricier it still represents excellent value for money, with all the features most drivers could ask for, plus low running costs and plenty of practical space. It’s a real bargain.”

Model reviewed: 0.9-litre petrol manual

“Compared to more well known models, the Dacia Sandero is a passable car. It lacks polish and feels a little old fashioned, but if you add the low prices it offers it’s easy to forgive its flaws. Add to that some inexpensive finance deals and the Sandero makes a compelling case for itself.”

Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.6 / 10

Score: 6.6 / 10

“Bargain basement prices but rich in roominess”

The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual Ambiance

Score: 4 / 10

Score: 4 / 10

“Seriously good value, but the budget price shows”

Model reviewed: 1.2-litre petrol manual Access

Score: 4 / 10

Score: 4 / 10

“Sometimes you get what you pay for” (Jeremy Clarkson)

The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 0.9-litre petrol manual Ambiance

Score: 6 / 10

Score: 6 / 10

“Yes, it’s a budget car but look beyond the headline low prices and you’ll find the Dacia Sandero comfortable and capable enough. The fact that it now comes with a bit more equipment makes it even more tempting than before.”

Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Score: 7 / 10

“The Dacia Sandero is deservedly doing well: a reasonable car for a frankly astonishing price.”

What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

Score: 6 / 10

“Demands compromises, but acceptable ones given the price”

Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.6 / 10

Score: 6.6 / 10

“Perhaps surprisingly, the Dacia Sandero isn’t a bad car and gets a lot of things right. But the extremely basic specifications make it feel like you’ve gone back to the 1990s.”

Read review

Safety rating Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Dacia Sandero was crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2013 and was awarded a four-star rating.

This rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid.

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Dacia Sandero Stepway has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Dacia Sandero has won

2020 What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £10K 2019 What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £10K

Diesel & Eco Car Awards – Best Budget Used Car 2018 What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £12K

Honest John Satisfaction Index – Best Small Hatchback

Diesel & Eco Car Awards – Best Budget Used Car

2017 What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £12K

Car Dealer Used Car Awards – Best Mid-Sized Used Car 2016 What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £12K 2015 What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £12K

2014 What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £12K

Honest John Awards – Best Small Hatchback 2013 What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £12K

