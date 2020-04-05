Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 18 of the top UK motoring websites

Dacia Sandero (2013 - ) Expert Rating

Dacia Sandero

(2013 - present)

61 %
Expert Rating

The Dacia Sandero is a supermini-size small five-door hatchback, best known for being the cheapest new car on sale in the UK since it was launched here in 2013. Size-wize, the Sandero is similar to a Ford Fiesta or Vauxhall Corsa. However, on price it undercuts everything else in the supermini category considerably, and is similar to (but still cheaper than) the Hyundai i10 or Kia Picanto.

There is a more rugged version of the Sandero, called the Dacia Sandero Stepway. This is not covered on this page, and we have a separate page for that model, which rates slightly better than the regular Sandero range.

The Dacia Sandero has received generally positive reviews from the UK motoring media. Objectively, it performs fairly poorly in most areas compared to rivals, which is reflected in an overall Expert Rating that that is the lowest in the supermini class. But when price is taken into account, it generally makes a good account of itself given that it is thousands of pounds cheaper than most similarly-sized rivals.

Body style: Five-door hatchback
Engines: petrol
Price: From £6,995 on-road

Launched: Spring 2013
Last updated: Winter 2018/19
Replacement due: TBA

  • Dacia Sandero (2013 onwards) - front
  • Dacia Sandero (2013 onwards) - rear
  • Dacia Sandero (2013 onwards) - interior and dashboard | The Car Expert

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

The Dacia Sandero was crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2013 and was awarded a four-star rating.

This rating expired in January 2020 and is no longer valid.

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Dacia Sandero Stepway has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Dacia Sandero has won

2020

  • What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £10K

2019

  • What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £10K
  • Diesel & Eco Car Awards – Best Budget Used Car

2018

  • What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £12K
  • Honest John Satisfaction Index – Best Small Hatchback
  • Diesel & Eco Car Awards – Best Budget Used Car

2017

  • What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £12K
  • Car Dealer Used Car Awards – Best Mid-Sized Used Car

2016

  • What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £12K

2015

  • What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £12K

2014

  • What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £12K
  • Honest John Awards – Best Small Hatchback

2013

  • What Car? Awards – Best Value Car under £12K

More Dacia ratings, reviews, news and features

