Dash cams: What you need to know

Dashboard cameras, know more commonly as dash cams, have been regular features in vans, trucks and emergency vehicles for years, but their high price kept them out of the reach of most private motorists.

But with the need for proof of innocence (or negligence) in a road accident as vital as ever when it comes to settling insurance claims, more drivers are considering fitting one to the inside windscreen of their car.

They can protect you in many instances, for example when there’s a seemingly 50-50 coming together between two vehicles, when you’re an innocent participant in an accident, or if you are targeted by unscrupulous car crooks and insurance scammers.

Prices have plummeted in the last few years and a good value dash cam can be bought from around £30 today. They are readily available from automotive parts stores and internet sites. Having a dash cam can save you money on your future insurance premiums so the investment could well be worth it.

While overall standards of driving and safety in the UK are among the highest in the world, the country’s roads are crowded in many parts and collisions continue to happen every day.

One driver’s account of what occurred in an accident is likely to be different from another’s, according to roads safety campaigners GEM Motoring Assist.

“If you’re a safe, conscientious driver, a dash cam helps protect your no-claims bonus, as well as guarding against dangerous drivers, road rage incidents, ‘crash-for-cash’ scams and even minor car park knocks,” says Neil Worth, GEM chief executive.

“Insurers love the clear and irrefutable information a dash cam provides. Fitting a dash cam is a good move for road safety,” he says. “Once installed, it’s good to know it can protect you in incidents where it might otherwise be your word against someone else’s.

Still not sure you need a dash cam? Here’s what you need to know:

What is a dash cam?

A dash cam is a video camera that is mounted on the dashboard or windscreen of a car. Generally powered by the car’s 12v system, it continuously records the view of the road and traffic through the windscreen.

How does it store footage?

Typically a dash cam continuously records video footage either on an internal memory or a removable card (such as an SD card). When the memory fills, the camera automatically overwrites the oldest files. So you should be able to set it up then leave it until you need it.

Do I have to tell others that I’m using a dash cam to record?

No. In the UK, if the car is yours and yours alone, and you are not using it for business (such as taxi work), it is legal to use one without notifying anyone else that you’re recording.

How many are in use in the UK?

Latest estimates suggest around one in five vehicles now use a dash cam.

Where’s the best place to fit it?

Fit your dash cam in the centre of your windscreen, behind the rear view mirror. Ensure it does not obstruct your forward vision.

What are the advantages of a dash cam?

As fraudulent insurance claims increase, a dash cam provides vital evidence of what actually happened and who may have been involved. Following a collision or incident on the road, a driver’s memory of events or the position and action of other motorists can sometimes be unclear, while a dishonest motorist may be less likely to pursue a claim knowing that video evidence is available.

Can I save on insurance?

The installation of a dash cam could see a discount (typically 10% but sometimes as much as 25%) from some insurance company, so it is always worth asking what they can offer. You don’t have to tell your insurer you’re using a dash cam, as it is not considered a vehicle modification.

Can I share my footage with the police?

Yes. You can upload your footage to any police force in England and Wales using the National Dash Cam Safety Portal. There have been plans for a Police Scotland portal but these remain under review.

Could the footage recorded on my dash cam be used against me?

Yes. If you’re involved in a collision, or are stopped by the police for committing an offence, then officers could seize your dash cam or could require you to present its footage for them to review.

Source: GEM Motor Assist

