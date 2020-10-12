Model update

Diesel power axed from Ford Fiesta line-up

Falling demand has resulted in the decision being made

Jack Evans
Ford has removed its diesel engine options from the popular Fiesta hatchback range.

The Fiesta – which was previously available with two 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engines with either 85hp or 120hp – can now only be specified with petrol powertrains.

A spokesperson for Ford said that the diesel mix on Fiesta during 2020 has been ‘two to three per cent’, showing that demand had steadily declined.

It comes as a new mild-hybrid variant is launched, integrating a 48-volt hybrid with an efficient 1.0-litre Ecoboost turbocharged engine. With 155hp, the engine has already been used on the recent Puma.

Sales of diesel cars have continued to decline across the board as more efficient petrol, hybrid and electric versions come to the fore. In fact, diesels made up just 18% of sales in September 2020 – a considerable drop on the 50% market share in 2014.

The Fiesta has been the UK’s best-selling car every year for more than a decade. It is still the top seller after the first nine months of 2020, but the new Vauxhall Corsa – which is available with a full complement of petrol, diesel and electric power choices – is rapidly closing in on the Fiesta’s throne and could overtake it in the last three months of this year.

Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

