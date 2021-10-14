Distinctive new DS 4 goes on sale and targets Golf

DS Automobiles has confirmed full prices for its DS 4, the new hatchback from the Citroën-derived upmarket French brand.

The second-generation DS 4, the fourth bespoke model in the DS range and expected to rival the likes of the Volkswagen Golf, will cost from £25,350 when UK deliveries begin before the end of 2021.

The car will be available with a choice of five powertrains – three petrol engines with 130, 180 or 225hp, a diesel with 130hp and a petrol/electric plug-in hybrid variant with 225hp. All will be combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Trim levels will number three, dubbed DS 4, Performance Line and Cross.





DS claims to be introducing several technology innovations to the segment with the DS 4. These include an HD touchscreen infotainment system that features voice recognition and can be updated remotely, while a second small ‘Smart Touch’ touchscreen below the centre console offers customisable shortcuts and handwriting recognition.

Safety features include the availability of a head-up display projecting key information onto the windscreen so that drivers can keep their eyes on the road, a semi-autonomous driving system and a night vision unit that uses infra-red cameras to detect hazards in low or poor visibility.

The options list will include ‘Active Scan Suspension’ – a camera mounted at the top of the windscreen scans the road ahead for poor surfaces, while four attitude sensors and three accelerometers record every movement of the suspension, controlling each wheel independently and setting them to maintain ride comfort.

The DS 4 will certainly be recognisable on the road – its front end is designed to be distinctive with a double-signature daytime running light system consisting of two lighting strips using 98 LEDs.