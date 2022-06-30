This article is brought to you by

Planning for that next family holiday can often be an overlooked aspect of car leasing.

As we prioritise our car search to find a family-friendly school runner or an efficient company car, many questions can get left unanswered when it comes to travelling abroad.

You may be wondering, “Can I take my lease car to another country?”. The answer is, “Yes, you can.”

But there are a few things that you’ll have to do before you set off. You’ll need to prove to the authorities that you have the right to take your car out of the country. Without the correct documents, you could face delays or risk being sent back to the UK.

You need to ensure that you have your full UK photo card driving licence with you when driving abroad. You need to be able to produce one for inspection if you’re stopped and challenged by the police.

If you were taking a car you owned outright abroad, you would need to take your V5C document with you, also known as the vehicle logbook. The V5C contains important details about registration and provides details of the registered keeper.

With a car lease, your finance provider keeps the V5C because they are the registered keeper of the vehicle. Therefore, you would need to contact your finance provider beforehand to get permission from them to take the lease vehicle abroad.

Additionally, if you need help or have any questions, you can ask your lease provider and they’ll guide you into the right direction.

You wouldn’t be given the original V5C document, instead, your finance provider will issue you with the VE103 and VE103B documents.

The VE103 document is a certificate that provides proof that you can take your lease vehicle out of the UK. The VE103B, also known as the Vehicle on Hire certificate, replaces the V5C and will confirm the name and address of the person leasing the vehicle, as well as the length of the lease contract. This verifies that the person driving the vehicle has been given permission from the asset owner to drive the vehicle, therefore it is a very important document.

If you have an electric car lease, you can download useful apps for electric car drivers to find local charging stations to add into your route.

You could also be given a letter of authorisation. While this isn’t a compulsory thing, it might be quite helpful as an extra document for peace of mind. You can request this along with the other documents from your finance provider. Now, all you need to do is hit the road and enjoy the sun!

