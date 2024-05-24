Driving in Hungary – what are the rules?

‘Why would I want to have a driving holiday in Hungary?’ you might say. Especially when there are so many other European countries closer to the UK and with lots of to offer.

It’s true that Hungary is a bit further away from British shores, but this landlocked central European state has its own list of interesting things to see and do.

Its capital Budapest is a wonder to see, split in half (Buda one side, Pest the other) by the legendary River Danube, which is second only to Russia’s Volga as the longest river in Europe.

The country’s history dates back to ancient Roman times, and great examples of this era are to be found in Budapest and other major cities, such as Debrecen and Szeged.

There’s also a wide array of churches, museums and art galleries to visit – Budapest even has the ‘House of Terror’ a museum dedicated to the victims of 20th century communist and fascist regimes.

Nightlife is good in many areas with music and lights while dining fans will be impressed by the local Magyar food, such as goulash, as wells as a wide choice of international cuisines including Chinese, French and German.

Outside the major towns there are beautiful roads to explore. Minor roads are not as well maintained as the toll-supported motorway network, but they are good enough for a road trip. Interesting and exciting towns and villages await – Szentendre, Koszeg, God and Tata – with walking, relaxing and sightseeing high on their agendas.

Hungary is a good place to visit on business too, with car manufacturing, oil refining and gas production among the industries thriving there.

But if you are considering Hungarian roads when it comes to planning a vacation or have a business visit coming up, you’ll need some careful organisation before going there.

It’s possible to drive to Hungary if you have the time, probably going through France, Germany and Austria, so you’ll see some wonderful sights even before you cross the Hungarian border.

Flying in and hiring a vehicle is another option for travel and you’ll find a selection of car rental companies operating from Budapest Airport.

Driving in Hungary is a different experience from doing so in the UK, not just because the Hungarians drive on a different side of the road from us.

It’s much more than that and planning a driving holiday or taking your car to the country on business, requires careful planning and a good understanding of what you can, and can’t do behind the wheel while there.

Local police are very strict on road laws (drink driving and seat belts, especially) so, it’s well worth spending some time planning your trip, and making sure you understand the rules for your Continental excursion.

Here The Car Expert looks at the most important elements to consider when planning to drive in Hungary, and we’ve included a handy checklist. As each journey is unique, always check that you have everything covered for your particular visit.

Basic rules

You must be 18 years or over to drive in Hungary and you should hold a full UK driving licence. Just the licence card will do, as the paper counterpart is no longer a requirement. International Driving Permits are also recognised.

You’ll need to prove that you have car insurance cover for your vehicle so take your certificate with you (but you don’t need a European ‘green card’). You should also always carry with you documents that show the identity of your car, such as a V5C ‘logbook’ but if you are using a hire car, always have the rental agreement paperwork with you.

And take your personal ID or passport with you everywhere too – there are plenty of areas where you could cross a border, intentional or not, and stray into a neighbouring state.

Your vehicle’s ‘home country’ must be shown on it. A ‘UK’ sticker on the rear is one way to do this but you can also show a small UK badge on both number plates if you wish. The ‘GB’ badge is no longer allowed, even within European ‘golden stars’ and the same goes for country signs such as the English, Scottish or Welsh flags.

You must be at least 21 years old to hire a car although some hire companies will add a surcharge if you are under 25 and many will insist you have held a full licence for at least one year.

Speed limits

Speed limits are shown in kilometres (km/h) rather than miles (mph). In built-up areas the speed limit is 50 km/h (31 mph) while on more open roads the limit rises to 90 km/h (56 mph). Main A-roads are usually 110 km/h (68 mph) while motorways have a 130 km/h (81 mph) limit. Keep a close eye on local speed signs as limits can change on different sections of the same road.

Get stopped for speeding by Hungary’s traffic police and you can expect a fine ranging between 5000 Forints (HUF, £11.) and 50,000 HUF (£110). More serious speeding offences picked up by police cameras can bring much higher fines – 30,000 HUF (£66) to 300,000 HUF (£660).

You are not allowed any kind of speed camera detection devices or equipment that could interfere with police cameras when driving on Hungary’s roads. And don’t use a mobile phone while driving unless it is ‘hands-free’.

Blood alcohol limits

We don’t recommend any drinking of alcohol if you are going to drive, and this is especially pertinent in Hungary where there is a zero tolerance on drink driving. The limit for all drivers is 0.0g/l so do not even think about having a small glass of wine with lunch if you are planning on getting behind the wheel again.

And beware the next morning if you have had a couple of extra drinks the night before. By comparison, it’s 0.8g/l (0.8 milligrams) in England and Wales, and 0.5g/l in Scotland.

If there is any suspicion from the police of drinking and driving, you’ll probably be asked to take a breath test. Penalties for a positive test range from a fine to a temporary confiscation of your driving licence or even a prison sentence. It all depends on the amount over the limit you recorded and whether there was any damage or injury caused. The safest way is to avoid alcohol completely if you’re going to drive.

What to carry in the car

You must have in your car a warning triangle, hi-viz reflective jacket, first aid kit and fire extinguisher. The authorities also expect you to have headlamp converters for your headlights (or have manually adjusted lamps) so you don’t dazzle on-coming drivers. And you should carry some spare bulbs in case one blows.

Specialist suppliers, such as motoring organisations, sell ‘European driving kits’ for around £25, which contain everything you are likely to need for a Continental road trip, and it’s well worth investing in one.

Seatbelt rules

Seatbelt rules are the same as in the UK: if your car has them, they must be worn. It’s the driver’s responsibility to make sure everyone is buckled up – there’s a steep 380,000 HUF (£840) fine for not using one.

Children need to be buckled up too – those under three years old and less than 150 cm in height must be in an approved child restraint in the front or back of the car. Kids who are more than 150 cm tall may use adult seat belts.

Driving

Keep to the right-hand lane as much as possible but if you are overtaking do so on the left. You will usually give way to vehicles using the ‘main’ road unless signs state otherwise. At crossroads that have no controls or road markings, give priority to vehicles on your right. Buses always have the right of way and give way to emergency vehicles as soon as you can safely.

Use dipped headlamps when driving outside of built-up areas including on motorways but don’t use full beam anywhere in inner cities. Horns should be used sparingly –they are prohibited in built-up areas, unless in an emergency. Use them as necessary out of town.

It can get extremely cold and icy in Hungary and if it snows, you will be expected to have the appropriate winter tyres or snow chains fitted to your vehicle. The maximum permitted speed for a car with snow chains is 50 km/h (31 mph).

If you are towing a trailer or caravan ensure that your car and the rig don’t exceed 12 metres in length, 3 metres in height and 2.55 metres in width. Make sure you can see clearly behind you with the use of two wide rear-view mirrors. It’s worth drawing up an inventory of everything being carried in the caravan in case the police ask for the information.

Traffic signs

Traffic lights are red, amber and green and follow a similar pattern to the UK. There are spot fines of 66,000 HUF (£145) for ignoring a red light. Road signs usually have pictures which are self-explanatory and include the slippery road, cattle crossing and quayside warning signs that UK drivers will be familiar with. The stop sign has the word ‘Stop’ in English.

Mandatory instructions are usually blue circles with pictures, prohibitory signs are white circles with a red outline while warning signs are white triangles with a red outline. Information signs are usually blue squares. Directional signs are generally white squares with the town names written in Hungarian and the distances shown in kilometres.

Fuel availability

Unleaded, diesel and LPG liquefied petroleum gas are all widely available on Hungary’s road network. Fuel stations generally open from 6am to 8pm every day although on motorways and major A-roads there are many 24-hour sites operating, with rest areas and shops.

There are more than 1,800 EV (electric vehicle) charging points available and most of these will be listed on mobile apps.

Motorways in Hungary are paid for by tolls. Any road marked with an ‘M’ will require payment. To prove you have this you’ll need to get a window sticker (called an e-vignette) which can be bought online or at numerous fuel stations and special terminals. Minibuses or vehicles with more than seven seats will pay extra.

If you enter a toll road by accident, leave as soon as possible and you won’t be charged or fined.

Parking

Budapest and other major cities offer some free parking. In most towns there will be metered parking from 8am to 6pm. Minimum parking time is 15 minutes, and most areas offer between two and four hours as a limit. There is also a range of underground and multi-storey car parks many of which are manned by security guards.

If you do park on the street, make sure you are facing the direction of traffic. Don’t park less than 5 metres from a pedestrian crossing or cycle crossing, 5 metres from an intersection, in a bus lane or bus stop, in a spot that might obscure a road sign, or anywhere that the police are likely to consider an ‘obstruction’ to other traffic.

Illegally parked cars will be clamped in some areas, such as Budapest centre, but often vehicles will be simply towed away. There’s a fine to pay for a vehicle’s release plus costs for the towing.

Emergency number

In Hungary, as with most of Europe, you can dial 112 and make contact with emergency services such as fire, ambulance or police, 24 hours a day. Operators will speak English, French other European languages.

Checklist

Must haves: Driving licence

Passport

Vehicle insurance

MOT certificate

V5 or vehicle ID

Car rental papers (if appropriate)

UK sticker or number plate markings

Warning triangle

Headlamp beam deflectors

Hi-Viz jacket

First aid kit

Spare bulb kit

Fire extinguisher Options: Screen wash

Bottled water

Map or satnav

Phone power bank

Torch

Fuel can

