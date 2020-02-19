Driving

Driving test change to boost accessibility

Video scenarios will replace written ones to make them easier to follow.

Stuart Masson
- Advertisement -

Video clips are to replace written scenarios in UK driving theory tests to make them more accessible.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) announced that, from April 14, learners will be asked three questions after watching a driving clip of up to 30 seconds.

The change follows research which found that learners with reading difficulties and disabilities felt more comfortable with video scenarios than written ones.

DVSA chief driving examiner Mark Winn said: “Being able to drive can be life-changing and the DVSA is committed to helping everyone access the opportunities driving can offer.

“We have worked closely with road safety experts and learners to create a theory test which fully tests a candidate’s knowledge of the rules of the road and is more accessible.”

A scenario could show a car being driven through a town centre or on a country road, with three multiple-choice questions on issues such as safe overtaking or why motorcyclists are considered vulnerable road users.

  • (c) DVSA
  • (c) DVSA

Making the driving test more inclusive

The bid to improve access to driving comes after the Department for Transport launched its inclusive transport strategy in July 2018.

The DVSA worked with the National Autistic Society, the British Dyslexia Association and the British Deaf Association to develop the change.

John Rogers, of community interest company Disability Driving Instructors, said: “A picture paints a thousand words, especially for candidates with special educational needs.

“Having to go back and forth between the text in the written scenario and the written questions and answers was a big obstacle to understanding what was required.

“Video scenarios should prove much easier to follow and the questions will hopefully appear more relevant.”

AA Driving School managing director Sarah Rees said: “Technology is key to the driver training industry and the new videos will dramatically improve the process for people who struggled with the previous text-heavy format.

“In the past you could have been the most capable, confident driver but fall at the first hurdle having to decipher written driving scenarios.”

Some 17 million theory tests have been conducted in the UK over the past ten years. Existing support for learners with reading difficulties, disabilities or health conditions includes extra time to take the test and having someone to read and reword questions for them.

The exam involves 50 multiple-choice questions and a hazard perception test. Both sections must be passed before a learner can book a practical test.

A series of changes to the practical test in Britain came into force in December 2017. They included following instructions from a satnav, a period of independent driving doubled to 20 minutes, and a refreshed selection of manoeuvres deemed more realistic.

- Advertisement -
View comments0
Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart is the Editorial Director of our suite of sites: The Car Expert, The Van Expert and The Truck Expert. Originally from Australia, Stuart has had a passion for cars and the automotive industry for over thirty years. He spent a decade in automotive retail, and now works tirelessly to help car buyers by providing independent and impartial advice.

Latest Expert Advice

Driving

Driving test change to boost accessibility

Video clips are to replace written scenarios in UK driving tests to make them more accessible.
Read more
Car finance advice

Personal Contract Purchase: the PCP explained

The PCP (personal contract purchase) is the most popular type of car finance. This guide tells you everything you need to know about PCP car finance.
Read more
More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Ratings and reviews

Cupra Ateca

75%
The Cupra Ateca has received generally good media reviews, which have praised its impressive performance and unique proposition in the marketplace.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Audi A4

79%
Based on nearly 50 reviews, the Audi A4 has an Expert Rating that matches the Mercedes-Benz C-Class but falls some way behind the BMW 3 Series and others.
Read more
More ratings

Latest New Car News

Model update

Limited-edition Cupra Ateca bolsters line-up

Cupra has announced a limited-edition version of its not-a-SEAT Ateca performance SUV.
Read more
Model update

Refreshed Mitsubishi Mirage arrives in UK

The revised Mitsubishi Mirage is now available in the UK, with pricing starting at £10,550.
Read more
More new cars

Latest Industry News

Car finance news

Car finance lender forced to pay customers £30 million in compensation

Car finance lender Moneybarn has also been fined almost £3 million by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) after failing to help vulnerable customers.
Read more
Car industry news

UK used car market holds steady in 2019

Some 7.9 million used cars changed hands during the year, almost exactly the same as the previous year
Read more
More news

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.