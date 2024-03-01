Drop-top McLaren Artura Spider now available to order

McLaren has announced that its Artura sports car is now available in a convertible ‘Spider’ body style, as part of an announcement that also introduces a wide range of updates to the Artura range as a whole.

The brand promises that this update and range expansion brings “more power, more performance and even greater driver engagement” than the Artura that launched in 2022, thanks to a refreshed hybrid powertrain and several mechanical upgrades that are also now available for the coupé model.

Starting with the engine, the car’s 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine and electric motor have been re-calibrated to provide a small 20hp boost, the power output increasing to 700hp. The car’s electric-only range has been upped to 21 miles too.

The Spider’s electrically-operated roof mechanism does increase the Artura’s weight, but by “just 62kg more than the coupé”, McLaren adding that the model is “comfortably” the lightest convertible in its class.

The convertible’s acceleration reportedly matches the coupé’s three second 0-62mph sprint time, and modifications to the eight-speed automatic gearbox mean that the supercar can shift gears 25% faster than before. The top speed is limited at 205mph.

McLaren has also looked to improve the engine’s soundtrack by installing a revised exhaust system with cone-shaped tailpipes to “refine the engine note at the middle and higher points of the rev range.” The suspension setup and chassis engine mounts have been revised too, to make the Artura more responsive in high speed corners. In addition, the braking system has been re-tuned to provide a slightly shorter stopping distance from speeds above 124mph.

Featuring an optional electrochromic glass panel that can block specific wavelengths of ultraviolet light, the convertible’s folding hard-top can be operated at speeds up to 31mph and opens and closes in 11 seconds.

Pricing for the new Artura Spider now starts at a cool £221k, with the first customer deliveries anticipated to arrive this Summer.

The McLaren Artura holds a New Car Expert Rating of C with a score of 63% in our Expert Rating Index – a score bolstered by high media review scores but hindered by high running costs.