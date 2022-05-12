DS 3 (2010 – 2019)

Summary
No longer in production, the DS 3 was a compact three-door hatchback and cabriolet model manufactured by DS Automobiles – a spin-off brand owned by Citroën.
Originally launched in 2010 as the Citroën DS3, the supermini-sized hatchback was part of a three-car family that was shifted across to be part of the new DS Automobiles line-up when it became a standalone brand in 2016.
The DS 3 range included a number of petrol and diesel engine options, available with either a manual or automatic gearbox, and the line-up also included an uprated Performance model. Like the Fiat 500, the Citroën DS3 (and then the DS 3) was offered with an optional roll-back fabric roof to form a cabriolet version
In its early years, the Citroën DS3 received many positive review scores from the UK motoring media, described by many as a fun and interesting alternative to the popular Mini hatch. However, by the time it morphed into the more highly chromed DS 3, Auto Express found that it was “starting to feel its age” against newer (and cheaper) contenders in the small car sector.
Carbuyer highlighted the DS 3 for its “style, fun-to-drive character and well-built interior”, while Evo noted that the car’s wide range of personalisation options makes it stand out in a very populated small car market.
Towards the end of its production life, the DS 3 fell behind rivals in terms of interior design, infotainment and rather dated safety technology standards – highlighted by its unimpressive three-star Euro NCAP safety rating.
Parkers also argued that there were more practical options out there for the same price, as the DS 3 had a “laughably small” glovebox, and Carwow asserted that the hatchback had a boot opening that was too narrow and was is “too fidgety over poor road surfaces”.
Now replaced in the DS Automobiles line-up by the larger DS 3 Crossback, the DS 3 ended production with an Expert Rating of 58% based on 38 different reviews from UK media sources.
DS 3 highlights
- Distinctive exterior design
- Early models very competitive against rivals
- Agile handling
- Punchy and economical engines
- Plenty of personalisation options
DS 3 lowlights
- DS 3 was no great improvement over original Citroën DS3
- Not as practical as other superminis
- Bumpy ride on poor roads
- Dated interior and infotainment
- Three-star crash test rating
Key specifications
Body style: Three-door hatchback and cabrio
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price when new: From £13,295 on-road
Launched: Summer 2010
Last updated: Spring 2018
Replaced: Summer 2019
The Car Expert
Model reviewed:
“It is simple to sum up the new DS 3 – there is nothing radical about the upgrades, but they serve to enhance a package that while basically an eight-year old design still presents itself as a fresh and appealing option in the stylish supermini market.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The DS 3 is an upmarket rival to the MINI with posh aspirations, but it’s starting to feel its age.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Cabrio (2013)
Score: 8 / 10
“The DS 3 Cabrio is a strong rival to the MINI Convertible thanks to a good drive and good looks.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Performance
Score: 6 / 10
“While DS’s Performance Line upgrades don’t really live up to the billing, the additional style inside and out will make it the DS 3 a more tempting proposition for some.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The DS 3 Performance offers a winning list of hot hatch ingredients. It’s grippy, agile and fast, but also manages to retain decent enough road manners to be usable every day.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: DS 3 Cabriolet (2015-)
Score: 7.2 / 10
“The DS 3 Cabrio has the looks and image to keep buyers flocking to showrooms.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 6.8 / 10
“The DS 3 has the looks and image to keep buyers flocking to showrooms.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Reworked supermini aims to take the fight to Mini with a focus on styling and interior comfort – but competition is fierce at this end of the market.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Cabrio PureTech 130 Prestige (2016)
Score: 6 / 10
T”his PureTech version of the DS3 represents a sweet spot in the range, offering a decent blend of talents for the money.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Ines de la Fressange (2017)
Score: 6 / 10
“The DS 3 still looks good and the various optional colour schemes help keep it fresh, but they don’t cover up its dynamic shortcomings, characterful PureTech engine aside.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Performance
Score: 6 / 10
“The DS 3 Performance never really urges you to push as hard as you can – a deference that’s partially influenced by its difficult relationship with bumpy surfaces – and it never really reaches the sensational highs of the best cars in this sector as a result.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: Performance
Score: 7 / 10
“A beefed-up hot hatch that looks this cool and which goes this tenaciously is surely a recipe for success in our book, and yet we can’t quite escape the niggling feeling that the DS 3 Performance has something missing.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Cabrio
Score: 8 / 10
“If you like the DS 3 style and enjoy wind-in-the-hair motoring, this is the car for you.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2017
Score: 8 / 10
“On paper, not much has changed with the DS 3, but small tweaks here and there – the PureTech 130 petrol mainly – have made a noticeable difference.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed:
Score: 5.8 / 10
“The DS 3 stands out in the upmarket supermini market thanks to its practicality, style, fun-to-drive character and well-built interior.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The DS 3 is a small three-door car with distinctive looks that’s brimming with character. It’s showing its age, though, and some alternatives are now better value.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed: Cabrio
“The DS 3 is as snazzy as ever with a two-tone colour scheme enabling 78 permutations and a mind-boggling three million ways of making the car different.’
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“An entertaining drive, fine styling, interesting interior and plenty of personalisation makes the DS 3 a fun Mini rival.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Performance
Score: 7 / 10
“New hot hatch establishes DS Automobiles’ performance credentials, but falls short of matching its rivals on fun.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Cabrio
Score: 6 / 10
“The stylish DS 3 Cabrio is sure to hold appeal among a certain crowd, but it’s far from sporty.”
Read review
Model reviewed: THP 165
Score: 7 / 10
“The DS 3 is stylish, agile, and not a Mini.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The new DS 3 offers a stylish, alternative choice in the supermini sector; it’s competent in most areas and is reasonably economical in real-life driving.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Cabrio (2013)
Score: 7 / 10
“A DS 3 with added air.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“DS 3 owners rate the car for its looks, driving ability and cabin comforts.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Cabrio (2013-19)
Score: 8 / 10
“The DS 3 Cabrio offers something different to the standard DS3, with a roof that opens or closes at motorway speeds and a chance to enjoy some wind-in-your-hair motoring.”
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed:
“The 2015 Citroen DS3 boasts a revised engine line-up and extra tech – the 165hp turbocharged petrol is a hoot.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“Thanks to a refresh in 2014, and then the Citroen/DS separation in 2016, the DS 3 still looks like a relatively fresh car that hasn’t dated a great deal.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Cabrio (2015-18)
Score: 7.6 / 10
“Sophisticated cabin, fun to drive, ideal for fashion-conscious city-dwellers.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.2 / 10
“The DS 3 is an unashamedly style-centric car with an eye-catching design and myriad personalisation options.”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed:
“The DS 3 Performance is an extremely healthy alternative to other hot hatches. If you want to stand out at the McDonald’s drive-thru, this could be the car.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The DS 3 is hot on style but warm on performance”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The DS 3 Performance Cabrio is an agile daily driver that puts fun back into driving.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Cabrio
Score: 6 / 10
“The DS 3 Cabrio is almost as quiet as its hatchback sibling.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Citroen DS3 looks great, plus most versions offer low running costs and a decent standard specification. However, the Mini is more fun to drive, while ‘ordinary’ small hatchbacks are more practical.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Performance
“The styling builds an expectation the rest of the DS 3 Performance doesn’t quite match.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The engine in the DS 3 Performance is a bit of a peach – it’s delightfully linear in its power delivery, rather than dumping its entire load of torque in a big untidy pile that the front tyres can’t manage.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“On top of the liveliness offered by the engines, the DS 3 is agile through bends.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed:
“The 1.6 THP petrol offers a strong alternative for those considering a Mini Cooper S. The DS3 has a roomy interior for such a small car and buyers love the personalisation options on offer, but it’s let down by a poor safety score.”
Read review
Overall score: 3 stars
Date tested: January 2017
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 69%
Child protection: 37%
Vulnerable road users: 55%
Safety assist: 29%
The DS 3 hatchback was crash tested byEuro NCAP in 2017, and achieved some below average scores as part of its three-star rating.
While its adult protection score is decent, its child occupant protection is quite poor, and its safety assistance score of 29% reflects that the car does not come with much technology to help avoid a crash in the first place.
No eco rating
The DS 3 was not lab tested by Green NCAP. Its production life cycle almost completely pre-dated Green NCAP’s existence.
With an overall reliability score of 50% based on extended warranty repair costs, MotorEasy warranty data shows that the DS 3 is bang on average when it comes to reliability. This score only accounts for the later DS 3, rather than the original Citroën DS3 model.
However, it is unfortunate that the most common repair claim is on average the most expensive – over a third of all DS 3 claims are for engine repairs, which generally cost just north of £2,200 – which is quite expensive for a supermini. This is worth keeping in mind if you are looking at a used DS3.
Braking system repairs and suspension issues make up the majority of other claims, but these are comparatively cheap, costing below £250 on average.
Trophies, prizes and awards that the DS 3 and Citroën DS3 have received
2017
- Diesel Car Magazine – Best Small Second-Hand Buy
2016
- Diesel Car Magazine – Used Car of the Year + Best Small Second-Hand Buy
2011
- Fleet World Awards – Best Design
- Top Gear Awards – Small Car of the Year
If you’re looking at the DS 3, you might also be interested in these alternatives
