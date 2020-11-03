Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

70 %
Expert Rating
DS 3 Crossback E-Tense (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense

(2020 – present)

The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense is an electric version of the regular DS 3 Crossback small crossover. It arrived in the UK in early 2020, joining the petrol and diesel versions that had been on sale for about a year already.

The E-Tense shares both its overall platform and electric powertrain with the Peugeot e-2008, Vauxhall Corsa-e and other small vehicles in the PSA family.

Based on the 15 reviews we currently have in our database (as of November 2020), the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense tends to score more highly than the petrol and diesel versions from most reviewers. Its overall Expert Rating of 70% is currently about 3% higher, although this is based on fewer than half the reviews of the regular model, so it may change as more reviews are published in coming months.

The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense has been praised for its distinctive styling, both inside and out. It’s smoother and quieter than the petrol or diesel models, with a comfortable ride. However, it’s not as practical as other vehicles that use the same platform, like the Peugeot e-2008, and is a similar price as larger vehicles with better battery range from other brands, like the Kia e-Niro or Hyundai Kona Electric.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover
Motor: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £30,990 on-road*
*price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant

Launched: Winter 2019/20
Last updated: –
Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: July 2019

96%

ADULT OCCUPANT

86%

CHILD OCCUPANT

64%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

76%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety
The test data above is taken from the regular petrol-powered DS 3 Crossback, however Euro NCAP has confirmed that the same rating applies to the E-Tense model. This is not always the case for electric versions of petrol models.

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

Thatcham Research logo 150x65px

Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable
Relay Attack: Fail

Date: 2019

The DS 3 Crossback automatically received a Poor rating from Thatcham Research because it failed a relay attack test, which measures the security of a car’s keyless entry and/or keyless start system. All DS 3 Crossback models (not just the electric version) are susceptible to thieves intercepting the car’s keyless signal and using it to steal the car.

Similar cars

If you're looking at the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | Lexus UX 300e | Mazda MX-30 | MG ZS EV | Mini Electric | Peugeot e-2008 | Vauxhall Mokka-e

