The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense is an electric version of the regular DS 3 Crossback small crossover. It arrived in the UK in early 2020, joining the petrol and diesel versions that had been on sale for about a year already.

The E-Tense shares both its overall platform and electric powertrain with the Peugeot e-2008, Vauxhall Corsa-e and other small vehicles in the PSA family.

Based on the 15 reviews we currently have in our database (as of November 2020), the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense tends to score more highly than the petrol and diesel versions from most reviewers. Its overall Expert Rating of 70% is currently about 3% higher, although this is based on fewer than half the reviews of the regular model, so it may change as more reviews are published in coming months.

The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense has been praised for its distinctive styling, both inside and out. It’s smoother and quieter than the petrol or diesel models, with a comfortable ride. However, it’s not as practical as other vehicles that use the same platform, like the Peugeot e-2008, and is a similar price as larger vehicles with better battery range from other brands, like the Kia e-Niro or Hyundai Kona Electric.

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Motor: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £30,990 on-road*

*price includes £3,000 government plug-in car grant Launched: Winter 2019/20

Last updated: –

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Ultra Prestige

Score: 6 / 10

“Fundamentally a good car, this DS 3 Crossback E-Tense is let down by its mediocre kit list and high price. The equally luxurious Peugeot e-2008 is thousands of pounds cheaper, which renders this Ultra Prestige model a frivolity in what is becoming a mainstream part of the market.”

Read review Autocar + Score: 8 / 10

“First and most luxurious of the PSA Group’s upcoming quartet of electric superminis shows they’ll be major players in an exciting emerging sector.”

Read review Car + Score: 6 / 10

“Chic styling, bags of tech and a comfortable drive only mean so much when the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense’s range is down on its rivals.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 6.6 / 10

“The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense offers enough range for most people, but it’s far from the best electric car on sale”

Read review Carwow + Score: 6 / 10

“The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense is a seriously stylish electric car with comfy suspension and a stunning interior but it’s let down by cramped back seats and limited electric range.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Ultra Prestige

“Not quite as impressive as the Hyundai Kona Electric or Kia e-Niro for range, but the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense is very well-priced and whole-life costs look good thanks to a residual value of more than 40%.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: Performance Line

Score: 8 / 10

“The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense manages to appeal more than the petrol or diesel variants, but if you don’t need the range there are cheaper alternatives.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Score: 9 / 10

“The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense is an all-electric compact SUV with characterful design and a cosseting ride that is ideal for our poor quality urban road surfaces.”

Read review Honest John + “Cosmetically similar to the standard DS3 Crossback, the E-Tense features exclusive Pearl Crystal paint finish, satin-chrome finishes, E-Tense signature emblems and a special rear bumper (without an exhaust pipe).”

Read review “The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense is more fashionable than the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro, while it really looks the part without shouting about its eco credentials. It can’t travel as far as the Hyundai, though, while it’s compromised compared to in-house rival, the Peugeot e-208 hatchback.”

Read review Parkers + Score: 7.4 / 10

“Elegant and chic in accomplished EV form.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Score: 8 / 10

“The white leather is exclusive to the E-Tense and DS says it’s likely to use the white leather steering wheel as a signifier for future pure-electric models, suggesting electric DS drivers will do well to carry with them some wet wipes, to keep it grime-free.”

Read review The Telegraph + “One particularly strong aspect of the performance is the highly refined performance of the regeneration and friction brakes which allow the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense to stop smoothly and progressively, unlike so many rivals which clatter to a halt, particularly from low speeds.”

Read review Top Gear + Score: 6 / 10

“Not the EV we’d recommend, but if you like the way it looks and battery-power suits your lifestyle then by all means.”

Read review What Car? + Score: 6 / 10

“Going electric has fixed some of the weak points of the DS 3 Crossback – but not all of them. It’s quieter, for example, and a little less fractious along bumpy roads. Objectively, though, rivals such as the Kia e-Niro have a longer range, are better to drive and are much more practical.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: July 2019 96% ADULT OCCUPANT 86% CHILD OCCUPANT 64% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 76% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Note on safety

The test data above is taken from the regular petrol-powered DS 3 Crossback, however Euro NCAP has confirmed that the same rating applies to the E-Tense model. This is not always the case for electric versions of petrol models.

Eco Rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Security Rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable

Relay Attack: Fail Date: 2019

The DS 3 Crossback automatically received a Poor rating from Thatcham Research because it failed a relay attack test, which measures the security of a car’s keyless entry and/or keyless start system. All DS 3 Crossback models (not just the electric version) are susceptible to thieves intercepting the car’s keyless signal and using it to steal the car.

Similar cars If you’re looking at the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | Lexus UX 300e | Mazda MX-30 | MG ZS EV | Mini Electric | Peugeot e-2008 | Vauxhall Mokka-e