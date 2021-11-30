fbpx

Model update

DS 3 Crossback stretches electric range

Series of mechanical changes help squeeze extra miles in lab tests

Andrew Charman

DS Automobiles has increased the range of its electric SUV, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense, by almost 7% up to 212 miles according to official lab tests.

According to DS, the updates have been focused on ‘real-world’ use of the car, which went on UK sale early in 2020 alongside existing petrol and diesel versions of the DS 3 Crossback. The changes include modifications to the heat pump, which generates hot air by compression – it now includes a moisture sensor which increases its efficiency.

Other updates include a change to the car’s single gear ratio, and the fitting of new 17-inch Continental tyres. with a lower rolling resistance to help the car go further.

DS says the updates to the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense are direct benefits of a collaboration with the DS Performance team that won the Formula E international single-seater electric racing championship in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Prices start from £31,500, with the Government’s plug-in car grant factored in.

According to The Car Expert’s industry-leading Expert Rating Index, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense has a rating of 60% as of November 2021, based on 18 reviews from UK automotive titles. That’s about eight points higher than its petrol and diesel siblings, but a long way off the pace of the Peugeot e-2008 that’s built on the same platform.

The improved battery range will help address one criticism of the car by reviewers, but it remains less practical than other small electric SUVs. Its price also compares with larger vehicles with longer battery ranges, such as the Kia e-Niro or Hyundai Kona Electric.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.
