Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Rating

DS 4

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

64%
Summary

The DS 4 is a five-door family hatchback manufactured by French brand DS Automobiles, launched to challenge the likes of the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

Arriving in Spring 2022, the DS 4 hatchback comes in three trim levels; the standard entry-level model, the sportier Performance Line variant, and the SUV-inspired Crossback version.

British reviewers have been generally impressed by the range of DS 4 models on offer, particularly Parkers, which also commends DS Automobiles for offering the DS 4 with a range of petrol, diesel and ‘e-Tense’ plug-in hybrid powertrains from launch.

Adding to the wide range of options available, the DS 4’s best trait is a refined interior that Heycar labels “simply scrumptious”, fitted with plenty of intuitive on-board tech as standard – some of this tech only offered as optional extras by key rivals.

The DS 4 also stands out from the crowd in a more literal sense, sporting looks that What Car? calls “almost concept car-like”, which Carwow argues will always turn more heads than the familiar German alternatives the DS 4 is competing against.

That said, there are areas where the DS 4 lags well behind the class leaders. Most notable are its rigid ride comfort, average performance and light steering, all of which culminate in a driving experience that Driving Electric describes as “dull”.

As of January 2022, the DS 4 holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on 15 reviews published to date. That’s some way off the pace of the class-leading BMW 1 Series (79%) and puts it firmly in the bottom half of the mid-size hatchback field.

This is a brand new model, however, and these reviews have been based on European launch drives. We expect to see several more reviews published in coming months once the DS 4 reaches UK roads, which could push its Expert Rating up or down by a few points. Check back regularly for the latest results.

DS 4 highlights

  • High-quality interior
  • Plenty of equipment as standard
  • Intuitive infotainment
  • Smooth automatic gearbox
  • Distinctive styling

DS 4 lowlights

  • No all-electric version until 2024
  • Rivals have better ride comfort
  • Higher-spec models get expensive
  • So-so performance and handling
  • Alternatives are more spacious in the rear

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £26,350 on-road

Launched: Spring 2022
Last updated: N/A
Next update due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2022, the DS 4 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the DS 4 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you're looking at the DS 4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Audi A3 | Citroën C4 | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

