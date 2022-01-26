Summary

The DS 4 is a five-door family hatchback manufactured by French brand DS Automobiles, launched to challenge the likes of the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

Arriving in Spring 2022, the DS 4 hatchback comes in three trim levels; the standard entry-level model, the sportier Performance Line variant, and the SUV-inspired Crossback version.

British reviewers have been generally impressed by the range of DS 4 models on offer, particularly Parkers, which also commends DS Automobiles for offering the DS 4 with a range of petrol, diesel and ‘e-Tense’ plug-in hybrid powertrains from launch.

Adding to the wide range of options available, the DS 4’s best trait is a refined interior that Heycar labels “simply scrumptious”, fitted with plenty of intuitive on-board tech as standard – some of this tech only offered as optional extras by key rivals.

The DS 4 also stands out from the crowd in a more literal sense, sporting looks that What Car? calls “almost concept car-like”, which Carwow argues will always turn more heads than the familiar German alternatives the DS 4 is competing against.

That said, there are areas where the DS 4 lags well behind the class leaders. Most notable are its rigid ride comfort, average performance and light steering, all of which culminate in a driving experience that Driving Electric describes as “dull”.

As of January 2022, the DS 4 holds an Expert Rating of 64%, based on 15 reviews published to date. That’s some way off the pace of the class-leading BMW 1 Series (79%) and puts it firmly in the bottom half of the mid-size hatchback field.

This is a brand new model, however, and these reviews have been based on European launch drives. We expect to see several more reviews published in coming months once the DS 4 reaches UK roads, which could push its Expert Rating up or down by a few points. Check back regularly for the latest results.

DS 4 highlights High-quality interior

Plenty of equipment as standard

Intuitive infotainment

Smooth automatic gearbox

Distinctive styling DS 4 lowlights No all-electric version until 2024

Rivals have better ride comfort

Higher-spec models get expensive

So-so performance and handling

Alternatives are more spacious in the rear

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £26,350 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: N/A

Next update due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The upmarket French brand is aiming to ruffle a few feathers in the premium hatch class with its new DS 4.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: 4 E-Tense 225 Rivoli

Score: 8 / 10

“The DS 4 feels like the launch with which this young brand gets serious. The car does have a unique persona, looking and feeling like nothing else from its family stable. And it doesn’t look German. Given the depth of its equipment, it also seems good value.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Comfortable rather than dynamic, the DS 4 is a tidy drive, but rivals are more involving. The DS’s strengths against the opposition are its sense of style, attention to detail and the technology.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s by no means perfect, with the slight fidget to the ride frustrating slightly and versions with the plushest interiors get very pricey. However, if you’re bored of the usual crowd and aren’t too fussed by cornering thrills, the DS 4 should be on your shopping list.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The DS 4 is a stylish premium hatchback that will get you noticed more than the ever-popular German alternatives. They offer more space and a sharper drive, however.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Beautiful quality and good PHEV running costs should grab some attention for the low-key French premium brand’s latest and most competitive model.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybridE-Tense

Score: 7 / 10

“The DS 4 E-Tense is an unusual take on the premium hatchback formula, but certainly isn’t without merit.”

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybrid E-Tense

Score: 7 / 10

“The DS 4 E-Tense plug-in hybrid offers a dose of hand-crafted French luxury as a viable alternative to an Audi A3 or BMW 1-Series.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: Range overview

“As an alternative to the likes of the Audi A3, Mercedes A-Class and BMW’s 1 Series and X2 models, the DS 4 stacks up well and looks set to give the French brand a major player in the mainstream market.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“With the DS 4, Citroen’s posh spin-off brand might finally be finding its groove. It’s a genuinely premium family hatchback with SUV levels of practicality and a simply scrumptious interior. There’s petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid power, as well as a choice of sporty or posh trim levels.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s by no means perfect, with the slight fidget to the ride frustrating slightly and versions with the plushest interiors get very pricey. However, if you’re bored of the usual rivals and aren’t too fussed by cornering thrills, the DS 4 should be on your shopping list.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 4 Performance Line +

“The DS 4 is no hot hatch but it can get a bit of a wiggle on. True, it’s a bit cramped in the back. But isn’t luxury usually a bit selfish? All in all, a car that turned out not only a bit leftfield but actually very good.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 225 Rivoli

Score: 6 / 10

“The fact is, however, the DS 4 isn’t a premium car. It doesn’t ride as well as others from the Stellantis stable and a Ford Kuga would eat it for lunch. True, it looks different and the interior is interesting and comfortable, but there’s an element of “all fur coat and no knickers” about the DS4.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Whether or not you actually want a car with such self-conscious styling is a question that comes up with any DS model. But with the 4, we think it’s easier to want than the others. And that styling wraps a properly competitive car.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The DS 4’s sculpted interior helps give it a real premium feel, making it a good – if pricey –alternative to the usual family car suspects. However, a disappointing ride and handling balance, together with so-so performance means that it can’t quite stand up to the likes of the Audi A3 or BMW 1 Series.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2022, the DS 4 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the DS 4 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the DS 4, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Audi A3 | Citroën C4 | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault Megane | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

