Model update

DS 7 Crossback facelift adds new plug-in hybrid model

The DS 7 SUV range has been facelifted with revised styling, an infotainment update and a new range-topping plug-in hybrid version

Sean Rees

Boutique French brand DS Automobiles has updated its mid-sized SUV range – along with a minor name change. The DS 7 Crossback is now simply the DS 7.

This facelift includes lightly revised styling, an infotainment system update and an additional range-topping plug-in hybrid model with the catchy name of ‘DS 7 E-Tense 4×4 360’.

The changes begin with the DS 7’s revised exterior styling, which are most obvious at the front and include narrower LED headlights, new daytime running lights and a larger grille.

The rear lights have also been slimmed down, while the old ‘Crossback’ lettering actoss the tailate has been replaced by ‘DS Automobiles’ branding instead. New 19-inch wheel designs are said to be more aerodynamic, while the top-spec 4×4 360 plug-in hybrid model gets 21-inch wheels as standard.

Interior updates are mainly limited to a new infotainment system, controlled through an updated 12-inch screen with a higher resolution and voice recognition. This sits next to a larger digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Additionally, there are new leather trims with different stitching and embossing patterns for the various trim levels.

While the pre-facelift DS 7 Crossback range included traditional petrol and diesel powertrains as well as ‘E-Tense’ plug-in hybrid variants, it seems that the pure petrol engines have been removed as part of the update – the range now consisting of three petrol/electric plug-in hybrid choices and a 130hp turbo diesel variant.

The 225hp front-wheel drive ‘E-Tense 225’, and 300hp four-wheel drive ‘E-Tense 4×4 300’ plug-in powertrains were available before the update, but both now feature a larger 14kWh battery to increase the electric range to around 40 miles.

The range-topping model, dubbed the ‘E-Tense 4×4 360’, is a new entrant. This higher-performance model uses the same components as the ‘300’, but has been tweaked to produce an extra 60hp. The package also includes some chassis and suspension changes.

DS will begin taking orders for the updated DS 7 range in August, with the first models arriving in DS showrooms from September. All the UK pricing and specification information will be available in coming weeks.

Praised for its comfort and quality, but criticised for an uninspiring driving experience, the current DS 7 Crossback has been on sale in the UK since 2018. Its current Expert Rating of 58% puts it in the bottom half of the mid-size premium SUV class, with a score that is a long way behind the class-leading Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60.

