The DS 9 is the third standalone model from DS Automobiles, Citroën’s upmarket sister brand. The large executive saloon unveiled in early 2020 as the brand’s flagship and arrived in the UK in Spring 2021. It targets a highly competitive market, fought over by such heavyweights as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series.

For now there are two powertrain options: either a 1.6-litre petrol unit with 225hp or a plug-in hybrid, which matches a less powerful version of the 1.6 engine to an electric motor. The plug-in version generates the same output as the petrol car but adds up to 34 miles of electric-only range. A 360hp plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive will join the range later.

Testers believe the car can appeal because it’s different – Top Gear says it will “provide a French-flavoured alternative to anyone who’s on their sixteenth Merc and fancies a change.”

There are many quality touches; “Opening the flush-fitting door reveals a stylish and beautifully trimmed cabin,” says Auto Express. “It’s all rather lovely but the arrangement of some of the controls can be maddening.”

The DS 9 is comfortable on the move, its ‘Active Scan’ suspension using a camera to scan the road ahead and adjust the chassis accordingly. “The silky comfort doesn’t come at the expense of body control, the ride is not unsettlingly floaty,” says Parkers.

It’s all about comfort – “The DS 9 is not a particularly fast car and is at its best driven in a relaxed, smooth fashion,” says the Mirror, adding that the ‘Opera’ interior trim, a £3,000 option, is essential to complete the effect of luxury travel.

Several reviewers add that DS 9 buyers will enjoy exclusivity as the brand only expects its UK sales of the car to be in the hundreds.

As of September 2021, the DS 9 holds an Expert Rating of 58% from 15 reviews. This could shift (either up or down) as more reviews are published in coming months.

DS 9 highlights Quiet and comfortable

Quality interior fittings

Spacious with big boot

Lots of driver-assistance systems

Exclusive alternative to German big-sellers DS 9 lowlights Not particularly handsome

Several controls not very user-friendly

Brand has little UK presence

Do people still want four-door saloons?

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £40,600 on-road Launched: Spring 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s not the best in the class, but it’s different and for a lot of people that is appealing.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“DS is aware of the uphill battle it faces, and so has filled its base cars with a generous level of comfort features and space.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: E-Tense 225 PHEV Rivoli+

Score: 8 / 10

“DS’s people face some pretty stiff challenges to establish their marque in the UK and attract the (80% business) customers that could just as easily opt for a BMW. But they have two weapons with which to fight: the offer of freedom from the same-again syndrome that affects many fleet buyers, and a good car.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It might take a while yet for DS to become recognised on the road, but the DS 9 is a credible alternative to obvious executive saloons.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: E-Tense 225 PHEV Rivoli+

Score: 6 / 10

“The 9 saloon is the best DS yet. It delivers on comfort, refinement and fuel economy, and undercuts BMW’s 530e by about £6000 while offering more standard equipment.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The DS 9 is a comfortable executive saloon with a plug-in powertrain that makes it affordable for company-car drivers.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The DS 9 is a large and stylish premium saloon that aims to offer something a little different to the norm.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Classy and understated with a lovely interior, refined powertrain and good company car BiK (Benefit-in-Kind tax) thanks to the PHEV powertrain. The competition is fierce, but the DS 9 has a shot at taking a few sales from the bigger premium manufacturers.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: E-Tense 225 PHEV Rivoli+

Score: 8 / 10

“That the DS9 will be a relatively rare sight on our roads will no doubt help its cause – because not everyone wants to drive what the Joneses do. It will also help that the DS9 is an attractive motor and also a rather splendid one to drive.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The latest French executive car looks good and undercuts premium rivals.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: E-Tense 225 PHEV Rivoli+

Score: 8 / 10

“The DS 9 is less clinical than most rivals and will appeal to buyers who enjoy — and, probably more significantly, enjoy talking about — fine details, such as the guilloche patterns and pearl interior stitching.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 6 / 10

“Garish and big, the DS 9 is not a patch on the dynamics of the rivals but better than it has a right to be. The comfort-enhancing road-scanning system works brilliantly however and there is something quite attractive about the overstuffed feeling of this car.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“If you’ve tried all the usual suspects, and you’re after a change from the norm, this is the most convincing product from DS yet.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: 1.6-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid

Score: 4 / 10

“The DS 9 is impressively refined and – in plug-in hybrid form – makes plenty of financial sense as a company car. However, it doesn’t offer the cosseting ride that you might expect.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The DS 9 is a convincing addition to the luxury car class. It can’t quite compete with the all-round appeal of the best saloon models, but its looks and feel have a unique charm. Combined with its quiet, easy-going driving experience, it’s good enough to tempt buyers out of their BMWs and Mercedes.”

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of September 2021, the DS 9 is yet to be crash-tested by Euro NCAP. We expect that to happen later this year or early in 2022.

All cars comes with a host of active safety systems including adaptive cruise control with a stop-and-start function.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of September 2021, the DS 9 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the DS 9, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A6 | Audi A7 Sportback | BMW 5 Series | Genesis G80 | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Tesla Model S | Volvo S90

Entering the large executive saloon market is a brave decision because it’s a sector full of brilliant rivals. The DS 9 will have to take on and beat the Audi A6, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but most of all the BMW 5 Series.

Apparently even DS doesn’t expect to take many sales from these big-hitters and instead expects to snatch customers from the likes of the Jaguar XF and Lexus ES.

