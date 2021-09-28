fbpx

DS 9

58%
Summary

The DS 9 is the third standalone model from DS Automobiles, Citroën’s upmarket sister brand. The large executive saloon unveiled in early 2020 as the brand’s flagship and arrived in the UK in Spring 2021. It targets a highly competitive market, fought over by such heavyweights as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series.

For now there are two powertrain options: either a 1.6-litre petrol unit with 225hp or a plug-in hybrid, which matches a less powerful version of the 1.6 engine to an electric motor. The plug-in version generates the same output as the petrol car but adds up to 34 miles of electric-only range. A 360hp plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive will join the range later.    

Testers believe the car can appeal because it’s different – Top Gear says it will “provide a French-flavoured alternative to anyone who’s on their sixteenth Merc and fancies a change.”

There are many quality touches; “Opening the flush-fitting door reveals a stylish and beautifully trimmed cabin,” says Auto Express. “It’s all rather lovely but the arrangement of some of the controls can be maddening.”

The DS 9 is comfortable on the move, its ‘Active Scan’ suspension using a camera to scan the road ahead and adjust the chassis accordingly. “The silky comfort doesn’t come at the expense of body control, the ride is not unsettlingly floaty,” says Parkers

It’s all about comfort – “The DS 9 is not a particularly fast car and is at its best driven in a relaxed, smooth fashion,” says the Mirror, adding that the ‘Opera’ interior trim, a £3,000 option, is essential to complete the effect of luxury travel. 

Several reviewers add that DS 9 buyers will enjoy exclusivity as the brand only expects its UK sales of the car to be in the hundreds.

As of September 2021, the DS 9 holds an Expert Rating of 58% from 15 reviews. This could shift (either up or down) as more reviews are published in coming months.

DS 9 highlights

  • Quiet and comfortable
  • Quality interior fittings
  • Spacious with big boot
  • Lots of driver-assistance systems
  • Exclusive alternative to German big-sellers

DS 9 lowlights

  • Not particularly handsome
  • Several controls not very user-friendly
  • Brand has little UK presence
  • Do people still want four-door saloons?

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon
Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £40,600 on-road

Launched: Spring 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

DS 9 interior view | Expert Rating
DS 9 side view | Expert Rating
DS 9 rear view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of September 2021, the DS 9 is yet to be crash-tested by Euro NCAP. We expect that to happen later this year or early in 2022.

All cars comes with a host of active safety systems including adaptive cruise control with a stop-and-start function.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of September 2021, the DS 9 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic before resuming later in the year.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the DS 9, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A6 | Audi A7 Sportback | BMW 5 Series | Genesis G80 | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Tesla Model S | Volvo S90

Entering the large executive saloon market is a brave decision because it’s a sector full of brilliant rivals. The DS 9 will have to take on and beat the Audi A6, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, but most of all the BMW 5 Series.

Apparently even DS doesn’t expect to take many sales from these big-hitters and instead expects to snatch customers from the likes of the Jaguar XF and Lexus ES.   

Audi A6

Audi A6

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Maserati Ghibli

Maserati Ghibli

Lexus ES

Lexus ES

Jaguar XF

Jaguar XF

