Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming soon?

The UK new car market is changing almost every month, as car companies introduce more and more electrified models while, at the same time, battle production difficulties across their product lines.

The shift away from petrol and diesel to electric power is accelerating as both consumer demand and available vehicle supply ramp up rapidly.

At the end of 2020, battery-electric vehicles represented just under 7% of the market, whereas a year later this had mushroomed to close to 12% and was by far the fastest-growing sector of the market. In December 2021, the Tesla Model 3 dominated the new car sales marketplace with a record number of registrations. And in 2022, this growth is set to continue.

Powering this rise are a host of new electric cars from manufacturers. The industry is rushing to electrification even faster than buyers, with many manufacturers planning to offer an all-electric line-up within just a few years.

So if you are wondering if your favourite badge now sits on an electric car, our guide tells you what’s already available and what’s coming in the next year.

Abarth

Abarth is best known for making go-fast versions of the Fiat 500, but there’s been no indication of if or when it will release an Abarth version of the latest electric Fiat 500e.

Alfa Romeo

You won’t find anything electric in the Alfa Romeo model range, and the company’s first EV isn’t expected to be launched before 2024. This is likely to be an SUV and part of an overall revival of the Italian brand.

Alfa has committed to being fully electric by 2027. While most of the new cars will be SUVs following the success of the Stelvio, the company says that an electric next-generation Giulia saloon is also under development. There could also be high-performance Quadrifoglio versions as well.

Aston Martin

According to Aston Martin’s owner, Lawrence Stroll, the brand will be ‘fully electrified’ by 2026, but this is widely thought to be a mix of hybrid and BEVs. The first electric Aston Martin is expected in 2025 but, unlike rivals, the brand has not set a date for giving up completely on combustion engines.

Audi

Audi was an early-adopter of EVs amongst the premium brands, and now offers three different electric models. Confusingly, Audi refers to its electric models with the ‘e-tron’ brand, which is also the name of a particular model, which is unhelpful for customers. The Audi e-tron and Q4 e-tron SUVs are also available in Sportback versions with more steeply raked tailgates, while the e-tron GT is also available in a high-performance RS version. A updated Audi e-tron is on the way in 2022 with a larger battery which could add more than 120 miles to the range.

Bentley

Nothing electric on the 2022 horizon for Bentley, which recently announced that its first electric car won’t be seen until 2025. However, it will then be launching one new EV each year for five years, which should essentially replace the entire current model range with fully electric models by 2029.

BMW

BMW’s i range of plug-in cars has been building for several years. It kicked off with the i3 city car and i8 plug-in hybrid back in 2014 – the i8 is (sadly) no more, but a new generation of EVs is now joining the family. As well as the still-advanced i3 hatch, there is the iX3 SUV sister (essentially an electric version of the regular X3) and the iX, a huge electric SUV with controversial styling. On the regular car front, the new BMW i4 has received high praise, while an all-new i7 luxury saloon is set to launch this year to take on the Mercedes-Benz EQS. We may also see the i5, an electric alternative to the existing 5 Series.

Citroën

Citroën is a brand slowly heading in the direction of EVs. Currently it offers electric versions of the C4 mid-sized hatch, the van-based SpaceTourer MPV and the (also van-based) Berlingo MPV. Given that sister brands Peugeot and Vauxhall have electric small hatchbacks and SUVs in the range already, we can expect the next-generation Citroën C3 and C3 Aircross to offer electric versions whenever they arrive. One Citroën EV that will face few rivals in 2022 is the Ami, a tiny two-seater aimed at urban buyers. However, its range is less than 30 miles and it’s technically a quadricycle rather than a car (like the Renault Twizy), so it doesn’t have to meet all the usual safety requirements of a new car.

EVs on sale now Citroën ë-C4

Citroën ë-Berlingo

Citroën ë-SpaceTourer EVs launching this year Citroën Ami

Cupra

SEAT’s performance spin-off Cupra will launch its first electric car in 2022, called the Born. It’s basically a reworked Volkswagen ID.3 with a bit more power. It was originally going to wear SEAT badges, but Cupra seems to have nicked it off its parent brand instead.

EVs on sale now None EVs launching this year Cupra Born

Dacia

The Dacia Spring is a small electric SUV sold in Europe, which may make its way over to the UK either this year or next. If it happens, it will likely become one of the UK’s cheapest EVs. However, it only has a one-star Euro NCAP safety rating so probably best not to hit anything in it. The UK’s favourite budget brand doesn’t have any electric cars on sale at the moment, and apparently has no firm plans to launch any in the next 12 months.

EVs on sale now None EVs launching this year Dacia Spring (maybe)

DS Automobiles

Quirky Citroën spin-off brand DS Automobiles currently has one electric model in its line-up, the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense small SUV. It offers a driving range of up to around 200 miles but it relatively pricey compared to other small electric crossovers.

EVs on sale now DS 3 Crossback E-Tense EVs launching this year None

Fiat

Fiat 500 Action Fiat currently only offers one electric car, but it’s a popular one – the new Fiat 500e supermini, which is available with a choice of two battery sizes. The brand is said to be planning an electric offensive focused on affordability, centring on the 500 but also including an SUV version of the next-generation Panda. However, that won’t appear this year.

EVs on sale now Fiat 500e EVs launching this year None

Ford

Despite being one of the largest car brands in the world, Ford only currently offers one electric model – the Mustang Mach-E. Despite carrying one of the most famous muscle-car names in motoring, the Mach-E is not a sports car but a mid-sized electric SUV. There is, however, a high-performance GT version that pushes out nearly 500hp. Ford is expected to reveal a new electric SUV later in 2022 that will go on sale in 2023. We don’t know its name yet but it is believed to be built on Volkswagen’s ID electric platform.

EVs on sale now Ford Mustang Mach-E EVs launching this year None

Genesis

New brand Genesis has attracted criticism for the lack of electric options, having launched a new brand into Europe in 2021 with only petrol and diesel models. Hyundai’s upmarket label intends to put that right in 2022 with electric versions of its G80 large saloon and GV70 mid-size SUV. We will also see the arrivial of the brand’s first bespoke EV, the GV60 crossover. This will essentially be a Genesis remix of the critically acclaimed Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

EVs on sale now None EVs launching this year Genesis GV60

Genesis G80 Electrified

Genesis GV70 Electrified

Honda

Honda has long been an industry pioneer in hybrid models, but has been rather behind the game with all-electric options. The only model currently offered is the attractive but range-shy and expensive Honda e city car, with no news of any new electric models joining it in the family.

EVs on sale now Honda e EVs launching this year None

Hyundai

Hyundai went electric early with its Ioniq range, – the original Ioniq five-door hatch launched in 2017 was offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions. The Kona small SUV also offers an electric model, which is well regarded. The company’s flagship EV model is the all-new Ioniq 5 crossover, which we awarded it our Best Medium Car in our 2021 Car of the Year awards. In the latter half of 2022, a larger Ioniq 6 model will join the range. In addition to its battery EVs, Hyundai also has the Nexo, which is an EV powered by a hydrogen fuel cell (FCEV). But only selected fleet partners currently able to lease them from Hyundai.

Jaguar

Jaguar’s current range remains devoid of electric options with one notable exception – the I-Pace – which was designed from the start as an EV and is described by its makers as a ‘performance SUV.’ An all-new electric Jaguar XJ flagship was supposed to have been launched last year and be on sale by now, but it was scrapped at the last minute (presumably at eye-watering expense). Jaguar is set to vastly ramp up its EV offerings, with a new platform that will underpin its entire model range, but we’re unlikely to see the first model before 2025.

EVs on sale now Jaguar I-Pace EVs launching this year None

Jeep

There appears to be little coming down the line to suit Jeep fans wanting to go electric. Currently, plug-in hybrid models are the order of the day. We’ll keep you posted, but don’t hold your breath.

Kia

Kia has one of the most impressive electric model portfolios in the industry with the EV6, e-Niro and Soul models all highly regarded by journalists and with outstanding scores in our Expert Rating Index. 2022 will see the arrival of an all-new Niro, which as before will be available in regular hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully-electric forms. A higher-performance GT version of the new EV6 is also likely to reach the UK this year.

EVs on sale now Kia EV6

Kia e-Niro

Kia Soul EVs launching this year Kia e-Niro (all-new model)

Kia EV6 GT

Land Rover

Land Rover’s electric plans are underway, using a platform being developed with sister company Jaguar, but we won’t see any EVs in showrooms until at least 2024. For now, most Land Rover models are available with plug-in hybrid options.

Lexus

Lexus, like sister brand Toyota, has long been an advocate of hybrids rather than all-electric models, and these drivetrains are available across the entire model range. Much more recent is the UX 300e five-door SUV, the first all-electric Lexus with a range of around 190 miles. The first Lexus EV was an electric version of the UX small SUV, which was launched in 2019. We anticipate a dedicated EV model called the RZ to be launched this year, although it may not reach showrooms until 2023. It’s built on the same dedicated EV platform as the new Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra (see below).

EVs on sale now Lexus UX 300e EVs launching this year None

Lotus

Lotus recently retired its long-standing model range of Elise, Exige and Evora models. For 2022, the all-electric Evija (pronounced ‘E-vi-ya’) hypercar will bring 2,000hp (not a typo) of electric power to UK roads. Unveiled back in 2019, the Evija will lead a new wave of Lotus models over the next few years. First will be the Type 132, an electric SUV that is expected to be revealed later this year, while three more EVs are said to be following.

EVs on sale now None EVs launching this year Lotus Evija

Maserati

Maserati is another brand with nothing on the books now but plans for a range of new EVs in coming years.

The company is apparently going to use the name ‘Folgore (Italian for ‘lightning’) on all its electric models, and the first of these to be revealed will be the next-generation Granturismo coupe. This is expected to be launched this year, although won’t hit showrooms until 2023.

The drop-top equivalent, called Grancabrio, will probably launch a few months later, while an electric version of the new Maserati MC20 supercar is also expected to arrive in 2023.

Mazda

Mazda has long been an advocate of improving combustion engines rather than investing in electric car technology, but it finally joined the EV ranks with the MX-30 crossover in 2020. However, its battery range did not impress customers so an additional version is coming in 2022 with a petrol engine added…

EVs on sale now Mazda MX-30 EVs launching this year None

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has moved to electric power with enthusiasm. The German brand’s ‘EQ’ electric range includes EVs in the EQA small crossover, EQC mid-size SUV, the van-based EQV people carrier and the EQS luxury saloon, which won our inaugural Car of the Year Award just before Christmas. Joining the growing line-up of electric model for Mercedes-Benz in 2022 will be the EQE saloon (size-wise equivalent to the conventional E-Class saloon) and EQB seven-seat SUV, which is an EV version of the GLB. There may also be a production version of the EQG off-road concept previewed last year and another electric SUV of some sort.

EVs on sale now Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQV EVs launching this year Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz EQE

MG

For one of the smaller manufacturers, MG is working hard on its electric credentials. The brand already sells its MG 5 estate only as an EV, with two battery range options, while the ZS small SUV is also available with two electric drivetrains alongside the combustion engines – and a new entry-level specification will make the ZS EV even more affordable when it joins the range in coming weeks.

EVs on sale now MG ZS

MG 5 EVs launching this year None

Mini

You can buy an electric version of the famous Mini hatch, but it’s not a stand-out model in either performance or range. An all-new version of the Mini hatch is expected in 2023, which should see an EV model far more integrated than the current model. For a different sort of audience, Mini has recently announced a programme to sell restored classic Mini Coopers fitted with an electric motor and battery in place of the old petrol engine and fuel tank.

EVs on sale now Mini Electric EVs launching this year None

Nissan

Nissan was one of the first to embrace the electric age with its Leaf, now in its second generation. Now the brand needs to claw back some fans lost to other makes and it hopes to do this with the Ariya, a new electric SUV on sale in 2022. The awful e-NV200 Combi, a van-based people carrier, will finally die a long-overdue death very soon, to be replaced by an all-new model called the Nissan Townstar. Still van-based, but hopefully a lot better than the old one. Further down the track, Nissan has announced that the current Micra small hatchback will be replaced by an EV in 2024, while the Nissan Leaf may be replaced by a crossover-style vehicle before then.

EVs on sale now Nissan Leaf

Nissan e-NV200 Combi EVs launching this year Nissan Ariya

Nissan Townstar

Peugeot

If you’d like a Peugeot and are looking to go electric, you have a few options to choose from. There is the e-208, and electric versions of the 208 small hatch, and its small SUV equivalent, the e-2008. There are also two van-based electric MPVs, the smaller e-Rifter and larger e-Traveller. An all-new Peugeot 308 family car arrives this year in both hatch and estate variants, but an electric e-308 version is not expected until 2023.

EVs on sale now Peugeot e-208

Peugeot e-2008

Peugeot e-Rifter

Peugeot e-Traveller EVs launching this year None

Polestar

Volvo’s performance EV spinoff brand, Polestar, has already built some fans with its first two models. The Polestar 1 was a limited-production coupe plug-in hybrid, while the Polestar 2 five-door hatch is the first regular production model, which is fully electric and available with two battery ranges. At the end of 2022 a second, larger electric SUV is set to join the range, not surprisingly called the Polestar 3. Further along the space-time continuum, a production version of the striking Polestar Precept saloon concept car is expected in 2024.

EVs on sale now Polestar 2 EVs launching this year Polestar 3

Porsche

Porsche already has one highly-rated EV in its line-up with the Taycan, originally launched as a saloon but now available in estate (Sport Turismo) and slightly off-roadish estate (Cross Turismo) versions. The next electric model for Porsche is likely to be the all-new Macan SUV, which may be revealed later this year. An electric 911 is on the cards, as is an electric Cayman based on the recent Mission R racing concept, but these may not appear for a few years.

EVs on sale now Porsche Taycan EVs launching this year Porsche Macan (new model)

Renault

Ignoring the quirky Twizy single-seater quadricycle, Renault was early to offer a full EV with the Zoe small family car, on sale since 2012 and substantially updated in 2019. Unfortunately, Renault also took out the head airbags at the same time, resulting in the Zoe scoring a woeful zero-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. In other words, if you like your internal organs the way they are now, don’t crash a Zoe… The French brand’s latest move is to attach the name of its long-serving family car, the Megane, to a new electric crossover model. It’s called the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric and is due on sale towards the end of 2022.

EVs on sale now Renault Zoe

Renault Twizy EVs launching this year Renault Megane E-Tech

Rolls-Royce

Electric cars are almost always smooth, whisper-quiet and full of low-end torque, which all sounds perfect for a high-end luxury saloon. But given that the average Rolls-Royce already weighs about three tonnes, an even heavier battery version would struggle to reach the end of your presumably very posh driveway before running out of juice.

Not to be deterred, Rolls-Royce has announced that its first electric car will launch in 2023 with perfectly acceptable driving range. Called the Spectre, it will replace the current Wraith. And in a move aimed to help the battery range of a car with the dimensions and aerodynamics of an oil taker, Rolls-Royce has decided to make its famous mascot slightly smaller and more aerodynamic…

SEAT

SEAT recently dropped its small electric car that had almost been forgotten, the Mii, which was a version of sister brand Volkswagen’s e-Up. It was originally supposed to have its own version of the Volkswagen ID.3 hatch, but that was passed across to performance sub-brand Cupra instead.

Skoda

Skoda’s first dedicated EV was the Enyaq SUV, although it also used to sell an electric version of the Citigo, which was itself a rebadged Volkswagen Up. In 2022, the Enyaq range will be expanded with a new Enyaq Coupe model with a sloping rear roof, and a performance vRS variant.

EVs on sale now Skoda Enyaq EVs launching this year None

Smart

The battery version of Smart’s distinctive Fortwo two-seater is a very pricey city car, at around £21,000. It’s also offered as a cabriolet, although the larger four-seater Forfour model appears to have vanished from showrooms. Smart is planning an electric SUV, which will be by far its biggest car yet, but this won’t go on sale until at least 2023.

EVs on sale now Smart EQ Fortwo EVs launching this year None

SsangYong

SsangYong will join the EV ranks in 2022 with a new version of its popular budget SUV, the Korando. Targeting the likes of MG’s ZS, the Korando E-Motion is not expected on sale until right at the end of the year.

EVs on sale now None EVs launching this year SsangYong Korando E-Motion

Subaru

Better late than never, Subaru will launch its first EV in 2022. The Solterra is a mid-size electric SUV that promises proper off-load capability comparable to Subaru’s regular petrol models. It’s a joint project with Toyota, sharing its platform with the Toyota bZ4X.

EVs on sale now None EVs launching this year Subaru Solterra

Suzuki

Nothing to see here. Suzuki’s first electric vehicle is apparently still some three years from launch.

Tesla

For many people, Tesla remains the standard-bearer of electric power. Its range includes the Model S large car, Model 3 mid-sizecar and Model X large SUV. The brand will add a smaller SUV to its line-up early in 2022 – the Model Y is basically a reworked Model 3.

EVs on sale now Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model X EVs launching this year Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model S (update)

Tesla Model X (update)

Toyota

Toyota has long waved the flag for hybrid engines, most famously with the Prius, but only now are we set to see the first proper EV from the Japanese giant. The bZ4X is a RAV4-sized electric SUV, built as a joint effort with Subaru, which calls its version the Solterra. Like Hyundai, Toyota is also pushing ahead with hydrogen fuel cells (FCEV) as well as batteries. The second-generation Mirai is theoretically available, but you can’t pop into your local Toyota dealer and buy one so it’s not included here. Looking further ahead, Toyota will be accelerating its electric plans with 15 new EVs due by 2025. This presumably includes Lexus models.

EVs on sale now None EVs launching this year Toyota bZ4X

Vauxhall

Vauxhall has enjoyed success with the electric version of its best-selling Corsa small car, but customers wanting a larger EV will need to be patient. An all-new Astra arrives this year and will include a PHEV version, but a full EV won’t join the range until 2023. The Mokka SUV can also be had as an all-electric Mokka-e version, which is far superior to the petrol version according to our own Expert Rating Index. It also won the ‘Best New Small SUV‘ category at our recent Car of the Year Awards.

EVs on sale now Vauxhall Corsa-e

Vauxhall Mokka-e

Vauxhall Combo-e Life

Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life EVs launching this year None

Volkswagen

Volkswagen’s ID electric range will continue to expand this year. Currently consisting of the ID.3 mid-size hatchback and ID.4 crossover, the family will be joined in 2022 by the ID.5, effectively a coupe version of the ID.4. But perhaps the most anticipated new electric VW is the long-awaited ID.Buzz, a modern electric version of the brand’s iconic Microbus. There is also set to be an EV replacement for the VW Passat, but not until 2023 at the earliest. The arrival of the ID models killed off Volkswagen’s earlier e-Golf, although the small e-Up continues for now.

EVs on sale now Volkswagen ID.3

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen e-Up EVs launching this year Volkswagen ID.5

Volkswagen ID.Buzz

Volvo

To date, Volvo’s only electric model has been a version of the popular XC40 small SUV, called the XC40 Recharge. Confusingly, Volvo also uses the ‘XC40 Recharge’ label for its plug-in hybrid versions. A sportier, more car-like version called the C40 will be launched in the UK soon, which will be EV-only unlike the XC40 range. Beyond that, we expect the rest of Volvo’s model range to transition to full EV power in the next few years.

EVs on sale now Volvo XC40 Recharge EVs launching this year Volvo C40

Additional reporting by Stuart Masson