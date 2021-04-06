Electric concept signals return to MG roots

MG has unveiled an electric concept car that signals a clear intention of the now Chinese-owned brand to recall its roots as a British manufacturer of small sports cars.

The MG Cyberster concept, which makes its public debut at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month, is a convertible with styling including a number of cues taken from the classic MGB roadster.

These are combined with a bang up-to-date electric powertrain which MG says will offer a range of 500 miles and a sub three-second 0-62mph time.

The car’s styling includes circular headlamps inspired directly by 1960s and ’70s MG sports cars, and fitted with ‘Magic Eye’ lenses that open when switched on.





Styling of the tail lamps incorporates elements of the Union Flag and the lamps are integrated into the rear of the car in classic MG form. Other styling cues include a slim grille, a ‘laser-belt’ LED strip down the car’s side with the door outline following it, and a flattened rear.

The car’s design was created at SAIC Design London, the UK studio of MG’s parent company, and according to the studio’s director Carl Gotham the bold concept firmly previews the brand’s future, “touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our cutting-edge technology and advanced design.”

“Sports cars are the lifeblood of the MG DNA and Cyberstar is a hugely exciting concept for us,” Gotham adds.

Further technical details of the car are expected to be announced at the Shanghai show but there is no indication yet as to when the brand may launch a production sports car. MG currently offers three electric cars in its UK range, led by the ZS SUV.