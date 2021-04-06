fbpx
MG Cyberster three-quarter front view
Concept car

Electric concept signals return to MG roots

Electric concept car recalls MG's roots as a British sports car brand

Andrew Charman
- Advertisement -

MG has unveiled an electric concept car that signals a clear intention of the now Chinese-owned brand to recall its roots as a British manufacturer of small sports cars.

The MG Cyberster concept, which makes its public debut at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month, is a convertible with styling including a number of cues taken from the classic MGB roadster.

These are combined with a bang up-to-date electric powertrain which MG says will offer a range of 500 miles and a sub three-second 0-62mph time.

The car’s styling includes circular headlamps inspired directly by 1960s and ’70s MG sports cars, and fitted with ‘Magic Eye’ lenses that open when switched on.

  • MG Cyberster front view
  • MG Cyberster rear view

Styling of the tail lamps incorporates elements of the Union Flag and the lamps are integrated into the rear of the car in classic MG form. Other styling cues include a slim grille, a ‘laser-belt’ LED strip down the car’s side with the door outline following it, and a flattened rear.

The car’s design was created at SAIC Design London, the UK studio of MG’s parent company, and according to the studio’s director Carl Gotham the bold concept firmly previews the brand’s future, “touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our cutting-edge technology and advanced design.”

“Sports cars are the lifeblood of the MG DNA and Cyberstar is a hugely exciting concept for us,” Gotham adds.

Further technical details of the car are expected to be announced at the Shanghai show but there is no indication yet as to when the brand may launch a production sports car. MG currently offers three electric cars in its UK range, led by the ZS SUV.

View comments0
- Advertisement -
Andrew Charman
Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Carsnip

Check a car's history with CarGuide

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 25 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

Latest ratings
Top-rated cars
Top-rated SUVs
All ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Commercial Vehicle Engineer
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2021 Immediate Network Ltd. All rights reserved

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.