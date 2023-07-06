Electric Fiat 600e crossover available this autumn

Fiat has expanded its all-electric range with the addition of the compact Fiat 600e crossover, which will be available to order in the UK in a few months time.

Sharing its foundations with other Stellantis group offerings like the electric Jeep Avenger and Vauxhall Mokka Electric, the 600e will rival the likes of the new Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV upon arrival.

Sporting many of the same styling cues as its smaller 500 city car sibling, the crossover will be available with alloy wheels up to 18-inches in size.

Powered by a 54kWh battery and 154hp electric motor pairing, Fiat claims the new crossover will be able to muster “more than 250 miles” on a single charge. The model can reportedly accelerate from 0-62mph in nine seconds flat.

The car comes with an 11kW charger as standard and can also charge at speeds of up to 100kW. At this speed, the battery can charge from 0% to 80% in around half an hour.

Inside, the 600e comes equipped with a seven-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a ten-inch infotainment system in the centre of the dashboard. The boot will offer 360 litres of storage space – five litres more than the similar Jeep Avenger.

That sums up what we know about the 600e so far. UK pricing is yet to be confirmed, but the model’s pricing in Germany has been confirmed to start at over €36k (£31k). Fiat says that the crossover will arrive in UK showrooms this Autumn, and the first customer deliveries are set to arrive by the end of the year. The brand adds that the 600 will also be available as a hybrid from the middle of next year.

This announcement follows the Italian brand’s decision to to stop offering grey paint across its entire passenger car range as it tries to brighten up its image.