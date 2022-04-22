Electric i7 leads new BMW 7 Series line-up

BMW has revealed a totally re-engineered 7 Series range, with the first new version of the German brand’s largest luxury saloon on sale an all-electric model.

The BMW i7 xDrive60 is powered by separate electric motors on the front and rear axles, for a combined output of 544hp with 745Nm of torque. The car will complete the 0-62mph sprint in 4.7 seconds and go onto a top speed of 149mph.

A new and more compact 102kWh battery pack, measuring just 11cm high, is mounted under the car’s floor and provides the car with a official battery range of between 367 to 388 miles from full charge.

BMW says the charging technology, while based on that of the already on sale i4 and iX models, has been further developed with its temperature more precisely controlled to extend battery life and reduce charging times. It also offers the ability to save individual charging profiles.

The car can be replenished through an AC charger at up to 11kW, or via DC power at up to 106kW – at a suitable DC charging station 106 miles of range can be added in only ten minutes.

The i7 will arrive in UK showrooms in December 2022 at prices starting from just over £107,000, and it will be joined in 2023 by two plug-in hybrid 7 Series variants, the 750e xDrive and M760e xDrive.

These two cars will also be all-wheel-drive, pairing a six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and an all-new eight-speed auto transmission. The 750e produces 490hp, the M760e 571hp, with both cars offering an electric-only range of up to 50 miles. CO 2 emissions are between 22 and 28g/km and the official if somewhat meaningless official fuel consumption figures start from 235mpg.

BMW says that the new 7 Series is ‘a considerable step up’ from its predecessor. It has a larger body measuring 13cm longer, 5cm wider and 5cm taller with bolder styling. This is particularly evident on the front end which includes a more prominent grille and the same split-headlamp design element as shown on the newly facelift BMW X7 SUV.

The luxury appeal of the car has been significantly upgraded with new features able to be specified including automatic opening of both the front and rear doors and even a 31-inch cinema screen for rear seat passengers, folding down from within the roof. The front seat occupants also gain the curved digital display panel that has already appeared in other BMW models.

Prices for the two plug-in models are yet to be announced. They are likely to be the only petrol options for the 7 Series in the UK, though industry sources suggest that a single diesel version will be added to the range in 2023.