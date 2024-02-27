Electric Ineos Fusilier 4×4 unveiled

Ineos Automotive has shown off its new electrified 4×4 at a reveal event in London. Called the Fusilier, the off-roader is more compact than its ICE-powered Grenadier sibling, and will be launched with both full electric and range-extender models available.

This will be the third model released by Ineos’ fledgling motoring division following the Grenadier 4×4 and Quartermaster pickup – an off-roading electric SUV that is built on new EV architecture and the brand says provides “a real-world reduction in carbon emissions without compromise to the off-road capability or the on-road performance.”

Ineos adds that it is targeting a battery range of 249 miles for the all-electric variant, while the range extender version is planned to have a battery range of around 168 miles without the additional small petrol engine boost.

Interested? Then it’s best to prepare for a considerable wait. The Fusilier is set to enter production in 2027 – an arrival date delayed slightly by the decision to add a range extender option. Ineos has lined-up Samsung as its battery supplier, but is yet to determine who will manufacture the range extender’s petrol engine.

The 4×4 will be engineered and developed in partnership with Magna – a Canadian manufacturing company that already assembles the electric Jaguar I-Pace and Fisker Ocean at its plant in Austria.

UK pricing and specifications are not likely to be announced anytime soon, but Ineos says that we will learn more about this new electrified range in Autumn this year.