Electric KGM Torres EVX launches in UK

Building on the arrival of its large petrol-powered Torres SUV in February, KGM Motors has announced that an all-electric version – the Torres EVX – is now on sale.

The second KGM model to arrive in the UK after the marque’s re-branding from SsangYong, the Torres EVX costs around £10k more than its combustion-powered counterpart, and comes with a few exterior design differences.

This electric model comes with a thinner LED headlight and daytime running light pairing that forms an illuminated dashed line across the front fascia, and features a bodywork-coloured panel in place of the petrol car’s front grille. The EVX also comes with its own unique alloy wheel design.

Inside, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 12-inch infotainment touchscreen combined into one display panel. When it comes to interior layout, KGM says it has focused on “minimising clutter” to maximise “driver visibility and convenience”, limiting the amount of physical control switches in the process.

The large majority of the car’s functions – like media playback, navigation and climate control, can be changed through the infotainment display and steering wheel buttons. This infotainment system is also compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

While the regular Torres is powered by a 163hp 1.5-litre petrol engine, the EVX is the more powerful choice, as its 73kWh battery and electric motor pairing has an output of 205hp. This electric powertrain can also reportedly muster up to 287 miles on a single charge and has the same 1,500kg towing capacity of the petrol variant.

It’s safe to say that KGM is confident about the EVX’s long-term reliability. With prices now starting at over £44k, the brand says that every model comes with a 620,000-mile battery warranty (one million km).