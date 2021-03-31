Electric Kia EV6 range includes rapid GT

Kia has started taking pre-orders for its new EV6 battery-electric SUV, and revealed that the range will include a flagship GT model with a sub four-second 0-62mph time.

The EV6 is the South Korean brand’s first production car designed exclusively as an electric vehicle, and will be one of 11 new BEV vehicles Kia intends to launch by 2026. Seven will be built on the new E-GMP electric platform shared with sister brand Hyundai, and the other four electric versions of existing models.

The EV6 is expected to appear on UK roads from October 2021 at prices starting from £40,895 for the base model, while £43,895 will buy the EV6 GT-line with a sports-look trim. The GT version will follow in 2022, at prices from £58,295.

Details of the Kia EV6 specification will not be released until May but buyers will be able to choose their car with an emphasis on performance or range. The base model will be available in rear-wheel-drive form with a long-range (77.4kWh) battery pack quoted at a WLTP combined cycle range of 316 miles.

A four-wheel-drive variant is also expected to be available with a smaller battery pack, likely to give a range of around 250 miles. The dual-motor GT, meanwhile, will boast a 0-62mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 162mph – the fastest car Kia has produced.

Rapid charging will also be a feature of the EV6, the 800V charging capability allowing battery replenishment from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes.

Potential buyers who put down a £100 refundable deposit will be invited to place their order two weeks ahead of the car going on general sale in May, and will gain charging benefits including a free one-year subscription to the KiaChargePlus programme.

Kia plans for battery-electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles to make up 40% of the brand’s total sales by 2030.