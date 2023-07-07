Electric Kia EV9 SUV now on sale

Kia has announced that its new EV9 is now available to order in the UK, with three trims to choose from and a packed standard equipment list.

Unveiled back in March, the seven-seat SUV is now the largest offering in Kia’s UK line-up, and poses a sales challenge to all-electric rivals like the BMW iX and Volvo EX90. Rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations are now on sale, both powered by a large 100kW battery pack.

The rear-wheel drive option is fitted with a single rear-mounted 198hp electric motor, while the more expensive all-wheel drive system adds another electric motor to the front axle, providing a total output of 373hp. Kia says that the former provides the longer range – a reported 336 miles – while the latter can muster 308 miles on a single charge.

Compatible with charging speeds of up to 350kW, the EV9 can reportedly charge from 10% to 80% battery in 24 minutes, regardless of the powertrain you choose.

Rear-wheel drive is only available with the entry-level ‘Air’ trim grade, which comes with a long equipment list for the price of £65k. All EV9 models come with a three-screen layout on the dashboard – a 12-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, and a five-inch climate control touchscreen.

The car’s seats are heated and ventilated as standard, and the steering wheel is heated too. Kia’s ‘Bio PU’ leather-free upholstery features, which is made of natural materials and plastic vinyl. The cabin floor is also made of recycled plastics and fishing nets.

Safety tech includes climate control, front and rear parking sensors, a surround view parking camera and blind spot monitoring.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Air’ (£64,995) 12-inch digital instrument cluster

Five-inch climate control touchscreen

12-inch infotainment touchscreen

Wireless smartphone charger

Heated and ventilated seats

Electric folding and heated door mirrors

Rain-sensing windscreen wipers

LED headlights and tail lights

LED daytime running lights

Rear privacy glass

Dual-zone air conditioning

Heated steering wheel

Powered tailgate

Interior ambient lighting

Digital key and fingerprint recognition

Smart cruise control

Front and rear parking sensors

Blind spot monitoring

360-degree parking camera

19-inch alloy wheels

Gloss black door mirrors

Flush door handles

Leather-free upholstery

Power-adjustable front seats Mid-range ‘GT-Line’ (£72,495) All ‘Air’ features that are not replaced

‘GT-Line’ exterior styling pack

Two-tone leather-free upholstery

Adaptive LED headlights

Driver seat with a memory and massage function

Black headlining

Aluminium pedals

Remote parking assistance technology Top-spec ‘GT-Line S’ (£75,995) All ‘Air and ‘GT-Line’ features that are not replaced

21-inch alloy wheels

Two sliding sunroofs

Head-up display

Meridian sound system upgrade with 14 speakers (eight speakers as standard)

The middling ‘GT-Line’ comes with a few exterior design alterations, and parking assistance software which allows the driver to move the car forwards and backwards at a slow pace while using the keys from outside the car. The driver and passenger seats gain a memory function for added comfort, and the drivers seat also comes with a massage function.

Finally, the range-topping ‘GT-Line S’ replaces the standard car’s 19-inch alloys with larger 21-inch alloy wheels, introduces two sliding sunroofs and a sound system upgrade, and comes with a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen.

With a price range of £65k to £76k, the Kia EV9 undercuts the Volvo EX90 by more than £20k as standard. The BMW iX is currently much closer to the Kia’s price point, with prices starting at around the £70k mark.

Kia says that the first EV9 deliveries will arrive in January next year, starting with the top-spec ‘GT-Line S’ grade. Orders of the cheaper trims will “follow later on”.