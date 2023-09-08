Electric Lotus Emeya to arrive next year

Lotus has debuted its new flagship model – the all-electric Emeya saloon – which the brand calls its first four-door ‘hyper-GT’.

Following the launch of the electric Eletre SUV, the Emeya is the first battery-powered saloon that Lotus has ever made. The brand is marketing the new car as a Grand Tourer that “pushes the boundaries for how a luxury electric vehicle should look and handle.”

Set to challenge the likes of the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and Tesla Model S, the Emeya will be one of the fastest electric saloons on the market when it eventually arrives next year.

It is powered by the same 905hp dual-motor setup as the top-spec Eletre R, and can reportedly complete a 0-62mph sprint in 2.8 seconds. It also makes use of the Eletre’s large 102kW battery pack, which can charge from near empty to 80% charge in around 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charging station.

Lotus is yet to announce the car’s maximum battery range, but it is likely to slightly surpass the Eletre’s 304 miles maximum, due to its lower, more aerodynamic silhouette.

The Emeya takes several design cues from the Eletre, including narrow angular LED headlights (though the saloon has two strips on either side of the bonnet), deep bonnet contours, a large lower grille and a muscular curvy side profile. Like the Eletre, the saloon also has a two-tone bodywork finish that paints the roof and window pillars in black.

In the rear, Lotus has installed a full-width LED tail light that sits above air vents on either side of the rear fascia.

Inside, the four-seater comes with an over-shaped steering wheel and a large infotainment screen that floats above the dashboard. The digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel is quite narrow, which frees up windscreen space for the huge 55-inch head-up display that projects driving information onto the front window.

That just about sums up what we know about the new Eletre so far. The new saloon is making its debut in New York this week, and will enter production in 2024. More details including UK trim specifications and pricing, will be announced in the coming months.