Electric Peugeot e-308 hatchback now on sale

Peugeot has announced that an all-electric range of models has now joined its 308 line-up, which already includes petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid variants.

The new Peugeot e-308 inherits the exterior styling of its combustion-powered 308 counterpart, but is instead powered by a new electric powertrain that pairs a 54kWh battery with 156hp motor to produce a promised all-electric battery range of 257 miles from full charge.

The electric hatchback versions are now available to order in the UK – the ‘SW’ estate variants will join the range later in 2023. An 11 kW charger is provided with the e-308 as standard, and the manufacturer adds that 100kW rapid charging is also available, which can reportedly charge the battery from 20% to 80% in 25 minutes.

While the standard petrol-powered 308 is available with five trim choices, the new e-308 is only offered with the mid-range ‘Allure’ and ‘GT’ trim grades. That said, ‘First Edition’ e-308 models are also included at launch – this being a limited-volume special model available for a higher fee.

Starting with the ‘Allure’ trim, this lead-in grade includes redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels that Peugeot says “improves aerodynamic efficiency”, a chrome finish for the front grille, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. A reversing camera also comes as standard, as does a ten-inch infotainment touchscreen that comes with a dedicated display mode for monitoring all aspects of the electric powertrain.

‘GT’ models introduce more advanced Matrix LED headlights and LED taillights, a ‘GT’ specific grille pattern, wider side sills, Alcantara leather seats and an aluminium trim on the dashboard and door panels. An eight-colour ambient lighting system is also included with this grade, as are front parking sensors.

Limited-run ‘First Edition’ models come with all of the tech previously mentioned, but with a unique interior finish that combines cloth, leather effect and Alcantara materials, and front headrests are embossed with the Peugeot logo.

Now on offer, pricing for the Peugeot e-308 starts at just above £40k. This is markedly more expensive than key rivals like the MG 4 and Volkswagen ID.3.

Awarded the accolade of ‘Women’s World Car of the Year’ in 2022, the Peugeot 308 hatchback and estate model have both received a warm reception from the UK motoring media. The range currently holds an Expert Rating of 70%.